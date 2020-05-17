2,382 cops infected with coronavirus  





Coronavirus situation in Bangladesh has been taking a serious turn as soon as the restriction on social distancing rules were relaxed and shopping malls and markets were opened.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has been rising alarmingly

in the last few days while the highest number - 1,202 -- was reported on Friday.

Frontline coronavirus fighters like doctors, members of police, Armed Forces and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and others have been getting affected while performing duties across the country.

Among the coronavirus-infected police members, 1,041 are from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) alone, sources at Police Headquarters told UNB.

In the meantime, eight members of the law enforcement died of COVID-19, sources said.

Besides, 361 patients made full recovery, the sources added.

Members of Bangladesh Police, Armed forces, and Rab, along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing.

Meanwhile, 345 members of Armed Forces both in-service and retired military/civilian members and their family members were admitted to Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH) with coronavirus infection.

Among them, 88 made full recovery, six have died and all other patients admitted to the hospital are healthy, said a media release of Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate.

To cope with the worsening situation, Bangladesh Police recently hired 250-bed Impulse Hospital in the capital for the treatment of coronavirus-infected police members.

As the coronavirus situation it taking a serious turn, the government has extended the general holidays until May 30, and said it is trying to gradually reopen some sectors.

Bangladesh has so far reported 20,995 coronavirus cases and 314 deaths. -UNB















Altogether 2,382 police members got infected with coronavirus as of Saturday while 361 among them made full recovery till date.Coronavirus situation in Bangladesh has been taking a serious turn as soon as the restriction on social distancing rules were relaxed and shopping malls and markets were opened.The number of coronavirus cases in the country has been rising alarminglyin the last few days while the highest number - 1,202 -- was reported on Friday.Frontline coronavirus fighters like doctors, members of police, Armed Forces and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and others have been getting affected while performing duties across the country.Among the coronavirus-infected police members, 1,041 are from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) alone, sources at Police Headquarters told UNB.In the meantime, eight members of the law enforcement died of COVID-19, sources said.Besides, 361 patients made full recovery, the sources added.Members of Bangladesh Police, Armed forces, and Rab, along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing.Meanwhile, 345 members of Armed Forces both in-service and retired military/civilian members and their family members were admitted to Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH) with coronavirus infection.Among them, 88 made full recovery, six have died and all other patients admitted to the hospital are healthy, said a media release of Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate.To cope with the worsening situation, Bangladesh Police recently hired 250-bed Impulse Hospital in the capital for the treatment of coronavirus-infected police members.As the coronavirus situation it taking a serious turn, the government has extended the general holidays until May 30, and said it is trying to gradually reopen some sectors.Bangladesh has so far reported 20,995 coronavirus cases and 314 deaths. -UNB