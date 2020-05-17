C-19: BD death toll hits 314 with 16 more deaths





The health authorities also confirmed 930 new cases during the period, pushing up the national total to an alarming level of 20,995.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 33 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 6782 samples, she added.

DGHS, however, did not receive test reports from nine laboratories due to weekly holiday on Friday, she said.

During the period, Dr Nasima said, 235 coronavirus-infected people fully recovered taking the total number of recoveries to 4,117 in the country.

"Twelve dead , out of the 16, are from Dhaka division alone and two each from Chattogram and Rangpur divisions. Seven people died in Dhaka city, two within Dhaka district and one each in Gazipur, Munshiganj and Narsingdi districts," Dr Nasima said.

She also mentioned that all the deceased were men.

"Among the deceased, one was between 71 and 80 years of age, three were between 61 and 70, six were between 51 and 60, five were between 41 and 50 and another was between 31 and 40 years of age," she added.

In the last 24 hours, another 349 people have been taken into isolation and at present there are 3,046 people in isolation. Fifty-one people were released from isolation during the period.

Additional 2,510 people have been

quarantined at home and institutionally in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 48,141 people in home and institutional quarantine across the country.

There are 617 institutions ready for institutional quarantine at different districts and upazilas of the country which can serve 31,165 people immediately.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 308,807 as of Saturday.

According to worldometer data, 4,639,157 cases have so far been confirmed since the virus was first reported in China in December last year. So far, 1,766,039 people have recovered.

Of those infected, 2,564,311 are currently being treated and 45,014 of them are in serious or critical condition.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11. Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

To cope with the worsening coronavirus situation, the government on Thursday extended general holidays further until May 30. -UNB



















