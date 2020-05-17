Video
Sunday, 17 May, 2020, 9:04 AM
Azad Rahman no more

Published : Sunday, 17 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

National Award-winning  singer, composer and music director Azad Rahman passed away on Saturday at the age of 76.
The noted artist breathed his last at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital at Shyamoli in the capital around 4:45pm, according to his sister Masuma Mannan Linal.
He had undergone surgery some days ago. He was taken to the hospital on Friday after he fell sick and suffered a heart attack before his death.
Azad is survived by his wife, singer Selina Azad, and their three daughters. His body has been kept at the hospital's mortuary.
Born on January 1, 1944, to Khalilur Rahman and Ashrafa Khatun in Bardhaman, India - Azad achieved the honour to be called as 'the father of Bangla Kheyal', according to music enthusiasts.
He was honoured with the National Film Awards as a singer once and as a music director two times.
A graduate from Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, Azad served as the director-general of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy for two terms. He was also the founder chairman of Sangskriti Kendra, a Centre for Education, Creative and Performing Arts. He has also received a gold medal in 2011 from Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata.
Among his notable songs include are 'Jonmo Amar Dhonyo Holo Maa Go', 'Bhalobasar Mulyo Koto', 'O Chokhe Chokh Porechhe Jokhoni', and 'Monero Ronge Rangabo'.    -UNB


