Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 May, 2020, 9:03 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Home-going tendency may worsen C-19 situation during Eid: Quader

Published : Sunday, 17 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said home-going tendency from cities to villages before Eid may worsens the coronavirus situation.
He made this remark while speaking at a videoconference from Awami League central office on Bangabandhu Avenue.
Quader, also the ruling Awami League General Secretary, urged the people to avoid gatherings at shopping malls, ferry terminals and other places.
"Violating health directives might bring further damage to yourself and others and if it continues, we'll have to wait further for deliverance from this disaster," he added.
Quader also urged his party men to make a list of homeless floating people and provide them relief before Eid.
He also warned against any kind of irregularities in relief distribution.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Movement of mango, litchi traders to be eased: Minister
India coronavirus infections surpass China, but contagion slowing
Ruling party men ‘plundering relief money’: BNP
Home-going tendency may worsen C-19 situation during Eid: Quader
RMG workers protest for due wages in city
‘Terrorist’ killed in ‘gunfight’
Aid workers race to stop C-19 spreading at Rohingya camp
242 Bangladeshis from US, 77 from Maldives return today


Latest News
Duty on import of coronavirus kits, raw materials withdrawn
Musician Azad Rahman buried at mother's grave in Azimpur
Coronavirus infected patients rising in Feni rapidly
Two returned from Dhaka diagnosed with Covid in Monpura
Body was lying on bed for 16 hours after death
Pregnant mothers in 24 districts get nutrition gift at COVID time
Home-going tendency may worsen coronavirus situation during Eid: Quader
187 Ansar-VDP members infected with coronavirus
6 more test positive for coronavirus in Bhola
Coronavirus patient dies in Gopalganj
Most Read News
The ‘Remdesivir’ story: Look before you leap
Bangladeshis, Rohingyas among 113 held in Malaysia
Covid-19 calls for reform in health policy
Method of cultivating shrimp and export in the perspective of Covid-19
Bangladesh reports 16 more deaths, 930 positive cases
Bodies of couple, minor daughter found in Rangpur home
China calls on US to pay its debts to UN
Fazle Noor Taposh takes charge as DSCC mayor
Moral perspective: Could COVID-19 change our behaviors?
Duty free access of readymade garment products to USA  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft