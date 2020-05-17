Home-going tendency may worsen C-19 situation during Eid: Quader





He made this remark while speaking at a videoconference from Awami League central office on Bangabandhu Avenue.

Quader, also the ruling Awami League General Secretary, urged the people to avoid gatherings at shopping malls, ferry terminals and other places.

"Violating health directives might bring further damage to yourself and others and if it continues, we'll have to wait further for deliverance from this disaster," he added.

Quader also urged his party men to make a list of homeless floating people and provide them relief before Eid.

He also warned against any kind of irregularities in relief distribution. -UNB























