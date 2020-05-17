RMG workers protest for due wages in city





The protests began around 10:00am Saturday, bringing emergency transport services on the Banani-Mohakhali thoroughfare to a halt, according to Banani Police OC Nure Azam.

The factory owes its workers at least a month's wages while some have not been paid for two months, the protesters alleged.

Police later managed to convince the workers to call off their protest around 1:00pm with the assurance that their dues would be cleared soon, said OC Azam.

The payment of outstanding wages was discussed in a meeting involving the factory owners, BGMEA representatives and Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments but the matter still remains unresolved, he added. -bdnews24.com





















