Sunday, 17 May, 2020, 9:03 AM
RMG workers protest for due wages in city

Published : Sunday, 17 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Disgruntled workers of 'Apparels' garment factory have descended on the streets of Dhaka's Mohakhali to demand back pay amid the coronavirus shutdown.
The protests began around 10:00am Saturday, bringing emergency transport services on the Banani-Mohakhali thoroughfare to a halt, according to Banani Police OC Nure Azam.
The factory owes its workers at least a month's wages while some have not been paid for two months, the protesters alleged.
Police later managed to convince the workers to call off their protest around 1:00pm with the assurance that their dues would be cleared soon, said OC Azam.
The payment of outstanding wages was discussed in a meeting involving the factory owners, BGMEA representatives and Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments but the matter still remains unresolved, he added.


