â€˜Terroristâ€™ killed in â€˜gunfightâ€™





The deceased was identified as Ariful Islam alias Arif, 22, son of Nurul Islam. He was an accused in several cases including of murder.

Pradip Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station, said tipped of that a gang of terrorists was staying in the area, a team of police conducted a drive around 3:00am. -UNB



When the team reached the area, the terrorists opened fire on them, forcing them to fire back in self-defence, triggering the skirmish.



After the gunfight, police rescued bullet-wounded Arif.



Later, he was taken to Teknaf upazila health complex where doctors declared him dead.



The policemen were also injured, claimed the OC.





















