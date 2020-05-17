242 Bangladeshis from US, 77 from Maldives return today





Meanwhile, 77 Bangladesh nationals are scheduled to return home from the Maldives by a special aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force today (May 17).

Besides, Australian High Commission in Dhaka has said they are considering a third special flight from Bangladesh to help Australian citizens return home on May 27.

According to Bangladesh High Commission in USA, the flight departed for Bangladesh from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) Friday night, according to the Foreign Ministry.

On May 4, the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs chartered the flight of Qatar Airlines to bring home the stranded Bangladeshis.

The travelling passengers include mostly Bangladeshi students studying in different colleges and universities in the USA, Bangladesh citizens who came to America on tourist and business visa and some government and non-government officials.

The passengers also include 49 school and college students who came to the US under Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) programme.

All traveling passengers got Covid-19 symptom-free medical certificates.

On arrival at Dhaka airport, the passengers will have to submit health declaration forms to the Bangladesh Immigration officials.

According to the Bangladesh High Commission in the Maldives, it published a list of Bangladeshis who will return home on May 17.

Meanwhile, the Commission has been regularly publishing lists of Bangladeshis initially selected for returning home.

Earlier, the President of Maldives informed the Bangladesh government that they will send back 1500 Bangladesh nationals. Some of them have already returned home.

Australian High Commission in Dhaka has said they are considering a third special flight from Bangladesh to help Australian citizens return home.

"Due to the ongoing flight suspension, we are considering arranging a third special flight to Colombo to allow passengers to travel by commercial means to Melbourne," said the High Commission in a message.

However, the third Australian flight is scheduled to depart Dhaka on May 27.























