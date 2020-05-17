Let’s extend our helping hands







The entire world is going through a crisis moment at onslaught of Covid19 pandemic. The rich and poor nations are alike facing terrible situations to fight against the unseen coronavirus. The covid19 have already claimed more than 3 lakh peoples' lives across the world.

Bangladesh is also fighting against the contagious coronavirus dangerous coronavirus. The country is partially handicapped or standstill as people movement and economic activities are hampered due to pandemic not only in Bangladesh but also around the world. In this backdrop of above situations, most affected people are day laborers, lower income people and middle income groups etc. as their income generation activities are badly affected by the crisis. Since they have no income, they have no food in their house.











In this crisis moment, the wealthy people of the country should come forward to disturbing relief to needy people. Not only wealthy people but also all strata people should come forward to extending helping hands within their means to save those people.



Mohammad Zonaed Emran

