Are we our own enemy?



Mohammad Golam Mohiuddin



As usual, the conference started with the exchange of family greetings and then the selection of my father in-law to preside over the conference. The meeting actually accentuated the importance of organic food and the ways we can espouse to receive natural food. If we simply go back to hundred years back, I believe the term food was not labeled with two different adjectives organic and processed. Because whenever the question of food comes, the question of life is there and consequently food should be natural, lite, biological and fresh. So, food was organic in those days and never processed. Food is organic or natural if in the complete development of the food 3 Rsremains unchemicalized that is when food is Produced, Prepared and Processed, it should be free from the application of chemical pesticides and preservatives.



It is argued that organic crops, and the food made from themarefar safer and healthier than their conventional counterparts. A study found that organic crops had significantly higher antioxidants than conventional crops, including 19% higher levels of phenolic acids, 69% higher levels of flavanones, 28% higher levels of stilbenes, 26% higher levels of flavones, 50% higher levels of flavonols, and 51% higher levels of anthocyanins. These antioxidants have been linked to decreases in chronic disease risks such as cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative diseases, and certain cancers. Another study shows fifteen benefits of organic food out of which four-a) improving heart condition, b) ensuring antibiotic resistance, c) strengthening immune system,and d) reducing the use of toxic metals-seem very important to me. Especially the last two have been the crucial need of the time.



If we can develop and reinforce our immune system, we can even be safe from the rampage and brutality of Codid-19.A recent report of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) shows that the Coronavirus cases of 800 individuals have been identified as positive without any major or minor symptoms. Though they have been affected, they get gradually recovered without any substantial treatment as their immune system was strong.For the last one, as the production of organic food minimizes the consumption of toxic metals, it considerably contributes to the freshness of the environment andpreservation of ozone layer.A study exposes that food (its production and waste) is the second largest contributor to global warming. So, the less the use of pesticides and agrichemicals there is, the more the use of organic fertilizer there will be and it will result in producing healthier foods, mitigating climate change and protecting the ozone layer.



Now the question of getting organic food! The first thing it necessitates is to raise awareness. We need to sensitize ourselves about the importance oforganic food; we should have an urge to make it possible and gettable.More or less we all have association with villages and cultivable lands there. If it is not, we might have a rooftopin Dhaka. Then a risky start we need. We can initiate cultivating organic vegetables and other food as well as farming indigenous poultry under our direct or indirect supervision at villages.



Many, even most of us have reliable relatives in villages, if not we can appoint askilled person who will be producingand looking after these products and then sending them to us. At the onset, this plan can be applicable for one, two or three families and later on (if it is successful and can be produced in a huge amount)this can be beyond families and relatives even in business mode. It is true that some financial loss might be there towards the beginning but it will help us eat better and live healthier. If no association is with villages, what about rooftop farming!



Rooftop farming is not a newpractice rather it has been ideated long back. Many dwellers in Dhaka even in other districts have been producing vegetables and other fruits in rooftops. Some of them are even farming indigenous poultry along with vegetables in the same rooftop. In a short span, this agribusinesscan be done in veranda as well. Is rooftop farming only for organic and freshfood? Never had a good deed done, it did not expedite some other goodness.As Charles de Lint has stated"Every time you do a good deed you shine the light a little farther into the dark. And the thing is, when you're gone that light is going to keep shining on, pushing the shadows back." Likewise, rooftop farming results in the production of oxygen and consequently the reduction of CO2, the reduction of ambient temperature, proper consumption of rainwater, creation a habitat for wild life and so on. So, let us dream for a better world which will barter a healthyand long life.



Strangely enough,we all more or less are within the clutch of adulteration. Sometimes it seems that to have the adulterated product is the way of the life. The 4G is inclined to enjoy the processed food more than the organic ones.Just to share, some days back I bought an amount of Dheki Chhata Chal (De-husked rice by wooden rice pounder),a bit red and thick; unfortunately my children were reluctant to enjoy that so called new version, for them, of rice.



For a couple of days, we needed to cook simultaneously both Dheki Chhata Chal and refined rice. More interestingly,in my familywe have two regular streams for breakfast- I and my consort belong to the stream of bread made of roughageor red or cellulose Attawhereas my children belong to that of refined Atta (sadaatta). I believe many among us are compelled to embrace the same practice to pay due or undue attention to our children. Now, think about kids' craziness for junk food; we all are well aware of this. For all these weird situations, I strongly say that three agents are equally responsible a. prents and guardians, b. surroundings and c. food companies.



Still we can see some rays of hope! Many ecologists and health care providers are working their best to raise awareness among us. It would not be exaggerated if I mention Mr. Shykh Serajwho has been extensively contributing home and abroad to the organic agricultural products.As a health care professional, Dr. Jahangir Kabir has been leaving no stone unturned to make people conscious about good food habit and proper life style. Hopefully, we will see a better world, enjoy a healthier life. Let us get united, let us work for each other!











The author is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of English, Green University of Bangladesh





It was 12:48am; I received a text in my WhatsApp from my sister-in-law, Suriya Afsar, who texted me that brother, today after taraweehat 10:00pm we, all brothers and sisters will join a tele-conference. If the emergency of Covid-19 was not there, may be it was a face to face meeting. However, the contents of the meeting moved me to write this. 