Covid-19 threat in slums



Md Shafiqul Islam



Normally conscious people are washing their hands, using masks, spending their days at home, and using hand sanitizers for fear of Covid-19. But how are the slum dwellers of Gulshan, Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Vashantek, Fatullah and Gazipur living? They are living with severe panic and helpless humanity. The living conditions for people on the slums in Dhaka are inhumane. As these slums are overcrowded, facilities are very little compare to the number of slum dwellers. Most of the families having huge members are now jobless due to lockdown and general holidays.



Slums are vulnerable during this pandemic because sanitation systems are unreliable or sometimes non-existent in these densely populated areas. People who have been suffering from other serious diseases like cancer, diabetes, kidney failure and older people have a higher risk of infection from corona virus. On a research it is found that the range of household income of a slum dweller is about Tk 6,000 - 10,000 and he/she spends most of his/her income on food. In Bangladesh, slum dwellers live in areas where they have limited access to basic needs and lack utility services like gas facility, electricity, proper solid waste disposal, water, toilets, livelihood opportunities and medical services.



During this crisis of COVID-19, a deadly disease which has already engulfed the whole world, the risks for slums should also be considered. Some older people with chronic diseases, children, pregnant women, new mothers and people with disabilities are trapped there dangerously in an inexplicable condition. Now they also face the threat of the COVID 19 pandemic. If the densely populated slums remain ignored, it can turn into coronavirus hotspots and the consequences will be dangerous.



People comprising unskilled people who do the services like rickshaw pullers, barbers, butchers, transport workers and carpenters, mechanics and garage hands, drivers and shopkeepers, construction labors on hire in different parts of the city, are in threat of hunger because of COVID-19. They are waiting for any aid given by the government and any other voluntary organizations.



In slums each street is approximately 8-10 feet wide and 130-140 feet long. Each family belongs to 5-9 members. So, it is literally impossible for them to maintain social distancing and follow strict lockdown initiatives as they live in overcrowded areas .I think most of people can suffer from hunger as their income sources is somehow stopped because of the countrywide shutdown.



Maintaining hygiene is tough in the slums where people even have to share common and open bathing and around 80-90 people share a single latrine. Another crisis of clean water is common in the slums. In this time of pandemic, poor infrastructure and facilities in the slums will not protect them enough against corona virus. Even home quarantine is not feasible in slum, which will boost the risk of further community transmission. Already one case has been identified in a slum of Dhaka, now that slum is now under lockdown.



Protecting them from COVID-19, the government is restricting slum people's movement further and gives some recommendation to fight the threat of corona virus. However, these measurements in such slums are not enough to save the crowded community there. If more cases are infected by COVID 19 in slum, the results will lead to many unpreventable deaths and severe risk to face the unruly threat of novel coronavirus. So, immediate actions might be required to ensure the health and safety of the slum dwellers now. Otherwise they would have to face the overwhelming effects of COVID-19.



Authorities can take the assistance from donors and international agencies like European Union, World Bank, ADB and JICA to uphold the human rights and safety of them and act immediately to protect the lives of those living in the slums. Government must take the initiatives there like ensuring safety and appropriate accommodation, sufficient doctors, health workers, supply of adequate hygiene products, pure water as well as timely collection and removal of waste etc.



Furthermore, NGO and health authorities can introduce any community based initiatives that will motivate the people of slums to wash their hands after coughing, nursing the suspected and affected person and making the food, after coming from toilet, handling animal waste and before eating and even when hands are dirty. In addition to that, they must be encouraged to maintain regular diet to improve their immune systems.



They can also suggest people of slums to go to the near hospital or contact with IEDCR if anyone has any doubt of being infected by coronavirus. Additionally, protecting the rest of the population, the local leaders should especially concern the slums and address more awareness to protect them from the pandemic and keep to safety.



Respective authority should suggest people follow strict restrictions and keep social distancing from slum dwellers while travelling or moving through the areas. People's representatives will ensure psychological counseling, immunization motivation to make these slum dwellers aware about the threat of corona virus. Let's build our dedication, sense of charity and shape self-consciousness, work together to prevent and control new coronavirus and win this life-threatening battle of epidemic prevention together.



The writer is assistant professor, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh and PhD Fellow, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, Wuhan, China





























