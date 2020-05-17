Thank you, frontliners



Md Harun-Or-Rashid



Apart from the frontliners, be grateful those who follow the government's instructions and staying at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. In line with the recent expansions of the COVID-19 around the world especially in Bangladesh and the countless dangers it poses to everybody, let's take a moment to thank our brave frontliners who are not just risking their lives for the sake of working, but for the sake of others as well.



The frontliners are those directly dealing with patients and the general public in a brave and heroic bid to stop the COVID-19 disease from infecting more people. Health care service providers like the dedicated doctors, nurses, and sisters in emergency rooms, hospitals and clinics attending to and caring for patients diagnosed as positive for COVID-19. Already few doctors have sacrificed their lives and many doctors, nurses, and sisters are infected while serving to the COVID-19 patients.



From the med techs, to the nurses, to the doctors and to the other medical staffs in the hospital who are risking their lives to save others, thank you! They have been working round the clock and sacrificed not just their health but also the time they could have spent with the families. The good part is that there is indeed good, especially in the heroic frontliners confronting the disease head-on.



Right now, every journalist is a COVID-19 journalist. From the stories of healthcare workers on the frontlines, to analysis of the real human and economic cost of the pandemic, reporters around the world are still writing, still exposing themselves to harm, still giving us the facts. General peoples are getting vital information about the latest developments concerning the virus because of the people risking their lives to go fieldwork so that we will be armed with the accurate and verified information about the virus.



Aside from concerns about physical safety, journalists are working under considerable psychological stress. While some journalists are working under the pressure of covering the constantly evolving situation, others are worried about job security as well. A few of television and print media journalist already been infected with COVID-19. A heartfelt thanked to print and media journalist for providing accurate information in an adverse situation during the pandemic.



Responding to a disaster is both rewarding and challenging work. Sources of stress for emergency responders may include witnessing human suffering, risk of personal harm, intense workloads, life-and-death decisions, and separation from family. Stress prevention and management is critical for first responders to stay well and to continue to help in the situation.

Police, RAB, Armed forces and other defense personnel are now engaging themselves by not just ensuring the safety of our community against criminals, but also by conducting checkpoints, distributing foods and necessary items to needy peoples, building awareness among peoples, participating buried of death bodies and roving at night to ensure that all protocols regarding the COVID-19 are being ensured.



Public officials are working tirelessly to think of ways to better the situation, a big thank you. Although they get smashed for their decisions which may not fit well with the majority of their constituents, their persistent and political decision will ensure that the community is safe and well.



During COVID-19 pandemic, bankers deal with money and transactions with the clients with limited scale and providing all essential financial services to the clients to keep the business afloat and the economy running. Bankers also play a vital role in the economy and accept that as a designated essential service; as it is their duty to remain operational and accessible, and to support their clients and ensure their safety during these challenging times.



Banking services has been declared an essential service during general holiday declared by the government as to keep blood of the economy healthy. While providing services, bankers are also at risk of COVID-19 pandemic and a few them have passed away and many have infected. In difficult times like this, the frontliners are our real heroes. We should be forever grateful for everything they are doing.



All the services including banking industry must continue to operate even under the most difficult of circumstances if our economy is to continue to function. As wired as we are as a people, majority of our clients still depend on our branches while they can do banking transactions through mobile apps with their smart-phones and using ADC services to minimize the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Bank managements has done an appealing good job of minimizing health risks to employees via frequent cleaning, social distancing, introduction of physical barriers, face mask requirements, disinfectants etc.



We cannot forget the role of many peoples, private organizations who do not want to disclose their names. Truly, sacrifices during this period are invaluable, and the services frontliners are tirelessly rendering for the nation will forever be remembered. As for our countrymen who remain at home and faithfully follow the protocols set by the government, their patience and obedience are equally appreciated as the same are the keys to the successful repression and abolition of COVID-19.



Let's not lose our humanity in the process. These frontliners walked with clench and determination in young eyes to achieve dreams to be a dedicated doctor, nurse, medical technologist, first responders, media people, government officials, cleaners, grocery workers, bankers and many others etc. Today, their families are holding on to grief knowing their husband, brother, sister, father or mother stood up for us. And the nation is indebted to all frontliners. We shall overcome, InShaAllah.



The writer works at Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL), as Manager Operation















