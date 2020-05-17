Coronavirus, social distancing and banking



Mir Mahmudul Haque Chowdhury



Coronaviruses were first discovered in the 1930s to chickens in North Dakota, USA. Human coronaviruses were discovered in the 1960s in UK. In 2003, the corona virus hits as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). The virus was officially named the SARS coronavirus (SARS-CoV). More than 8,000 people were infected, about ten percent of whom are died. A new type of coronavirus was identified in September, 2012 which is named as MERS corona virus (MERS-CoV). MERS-CoV infection spread in 2,468 people and about 35% are died in this outbreak. But this time Covid-19 becomes a worldwide pandemic since 44,83,864 people are infected with 3,03,825 deaths as on May 15, 2020.



Covid-19 was first identified in Wuhan city of Hubei province of China at the end of December 2019. But a journal of China confirmed that 55 years old person is the first confirmed Covid-19 case which was reported in Nover17, 2019 in Hubei province of China. First corona virus causes death reports in China in January 11, 2020. In USA, first covid-19 cases reports in January 21, 2020. Now, it spreads worldwide as a pandemic. In Bangladesh, officially 20,065 people are already infected with 298 death case as on May 15,2020.

Coronavirus has bought a huge uncertainty and spreading panic globally which is already experienced by the people. We have seen in the media example of panic-buying from different countries and the length to which people go for rolls of toilet tissue, hand sanitizer or face masks. Most of the countries of the world take initiative to protect transmission of coronavirus with lockdown of cities, closure of school-college-universities and business/shops to promote social distancing.



Social distancing is considered the only answer to slow down the spread of coronavirus. Social distancing is a measure taken as a public health measure to stop or slow down the spread or rapid transmission of highly contagious disease. It requires keeping apart by at least 2-meter in any public place to avoid any community spread, primarily to reduce the number of people who may potentially need hospital care.



Social distancing is necessary for every people of any infected area. It has to be maintained by all individuals to stop the mass transmission of coronavirus or any viruses irrespective of their profession, religion, age, locality etc. Isolation is required when a person is sick either at home of hospital. It is a complete or near complete lack of contact between an infected individual and family or society. So, isolation is only applicable for infected people.



In any pandemic, individuals and the public at large are always at various degrees of risks. A person who is asymptomatic may still unknowingly pass the infection to others such as friends, family, neighbours or strangers in public transit systems. Coronavirus is more dangerous than any other public experienced virus in the world. In our country public holiday continues from March 26 to minimize the transmission of coronavirus. Specialist opines that everybody should avoid the noisy place and stay at home to be safe.



Like other emergency service rendering sectors and departments, Banks are remaining open as limited scale to meet the urgent banking service and financial need of people. But now, it becomes a panic for the people and also for the bankers since too much crowd is observed in most of the banks. It is so tough for a bank to maintain social distance inside the banks because banks are open for curtail period of time, i.e for 2 or 3 hours. A huge rush is common phenomenon for a bank in transaction time.



Most of the banks are located in the first or second floor of a building and space inside a bank is also limited. But when people gather to take services from the bank at a time, it is quite impossible for the bankers to maintain social distance which we already observed in social media. It is risky for both the bankers and the customers. Another risky factor is all type of people is often come to the bank for urgent or periodic needs. They may not know whether they are bearer of coronavirus or not.



Bank note is another media of coronavirus transmission. Most of the bank notes of our country are old, torn or dirty. Since the transmission of coronavirus is increasing rapidly day by day, the bank note would be more dangerous for mass transmission. China replaces the old bank note to protect the transmission of coronavirus. But it is not possible for us to replace all old bank notes at a time. So, caution to be taken personally by every people to handle bank note to be safe from coronavirus.



Bankers are one of the front line fighters of present coronavirus fight. They often rendering banking services to different types of people who are typically not tarced whether they are coronavirus bearer or not. Even, most of the cases the bankers yet not get any personal protective dress from their organization or other agencies. So, bankers are always at risky position at this coronavirus fight. As we know, in the meantime some bankers are already affected in Covid-19 and few bankers are died in this fight.



It is told that viruses do not know any boundary or have any nationality or religion. This is why they are called pandemic. The best prudent prevention is staying at home, taking pro-active action and being compassionate to others are important steps that should benefit all of us to fight with this global crisis. So, it is wise to avoid any crowd or even socialising. The reduced mobility has many socio economic and financial cost, but failing to do so may ultimately cost everything. So, please stay at home, stay at home and stay at home to be safe from coronavirus.



The writer is Banker























