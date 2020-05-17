BD seeks $4.5b in foreign loans to cover budget deficit





The response was positive despite the global economy was under tremendous stress due to the raging pandemic, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

"We need a lot of money to offset the economic losses," he said on Friday, pointing out that revenue collection, export, import, remittance and every other sector took a blow from the coronavirus pandemic, reports bdnews24.com.









Bangladesh had earlier taken budget assistance from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank. The International Monetary Fund also provided loans to keep balance of payment.

But this time the government has sought Tk 1 billion from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Tk 190 million from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) as well to narrow the budget deficit in an unprecedented move.

Kamal said he spoke to Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito over phone on May 10. "I hope we will get budget assistance from JICA for the first time," the minister said.

