

Prices unprecedentedly stable as demands remain low

However, the demand is far lower compared to the last year as majority of the Dhaka city dwellers are now stranded at their village homes due to coronavirus induced lock down.

"I never saw such an Eid market where there is robust sale," Yusuf Ali, a retailer in the Maniknagar kitchen market in the capital told The Daily Observer.

The prices of the feast items were reasonable amid adequate supply in the market as of on Saturday. Edible oil was sold at Tk 105 to Tk 107, gram at Tk 90 to Tk 95, sugar at Tk 72 to Tk 74, ginger at Tk 150 to 160 and garlic was sold at Tk 140 to Tk 150.

However prices of spices including cinnamon, coriander, bay leaves, turmeric increased a bit while cumin prices slid while other items remained stable.

On the other hand, the Eid shopping is going dull as the markets and the salespersons and the vendors are also passing lazy time, as fewer customers are turning out, due to the raging coronavirus pandemic, which killed 16 and infected 930 more people in the last 24 hours.

The death toll now stands at 314 and the total number of infected has reached 20,995.

Demand for some daily has increased in the market over the last week, but it was far shorter than the last year. But buyers are happy this time as prices are stable.

At the capital's Mohakhali market, beef was sold at Tk 600 and mutton at Tk 850 on Saturday while broiler chickens were sold at Tk 140 per kg, red chickens at Tk 220 per kg and local chickens at Tk 320 per kg.

Meanwhile, the prices of almost all kinds of fish declined and the vendors think that the prices of this may not increase soon. Rohita was selling at Tk 270 to Tk 350 a kg, Katla at Tk 250 to Tk 320 a kg, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180 per kg.

In the last one week, the price of garlic has come down by Tk 10 per kg and now available at Tk 100 per kg. The price of onion has also come down by Tk 5 per kg. Good quality domestic onions was sold at Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg.

According to the state-run marketing agency TCB, prices of medium quality rice (pajamas and vines) have fallen by 5 per cent in the past one week. The prices of coarse rice and China Eri rice have come down by 4.55 per cent. The prices of Nazirshail and Miniket rice have come down by 2.44 percent.

Prices of rice, vegetables including chilly were stable.

























The demand for polau (aromatic) rice, sugar, semai (vermicelli) and other feast items has increased over the last one week as the Muslim Eid-ul-Fitr festival is due on May 25, subject to the sighting of the Moon.However, the demand is far lower compared to the last year as majority of the Dhaka city dwellers are now stranded at their village homes due to coronavirus induced lock down."I never saw such an Eid market where there is robust sale," Yusuf Ali, a retailer in the Maniknagar kitchen market in the capital told The Daily Observer.The prices of the feast items were reasonable amid adequate supply in the market as of on Saturday. Edible oil was sold at Tk 105 to Tk 107, gram at Tk 90 to Tk 95, sugar at Tk 72 to Tk 74, ginger at Tk 150 to 160 and garlic was sold at Tk 140 to Tk 150.However prices of spices including cinnamon, coriander, bay leaves, turmeric increased a bit while cumin prices slid while other items remained stable.On the other hand, the Eid shopping is going dull as the markets and the salespersons and the vendors are also passing lazy time, as fewer customers are turning out, due to the raging coronavirus pandemic, which killed 16 and infected 930 more people in the last 24 hours.The death toll now stands at 314 and the total number of infected has reached 20,995.Demand for some daily has increased in the market over the last week, but it was far shorter than the last year. But buyers are happy this time as prices are stable.At the capital's Mohakhali market, beef was sold at Tk 600 and mutton at Tk 850 on Saturday while broiler chickens were sold at Tk 140 per kg, red chickens at Tk 220 per kg and local chickens at Tk 320 per kg.Meanwhile, the prices of almost all kinds of fish declined and the vendors think that the prices of this may not increase soon. Rohita was selling at Tk 270 to Tk 350 a kg, Katla at Tk 250 to Tk 320 a kg, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180 per kg.In the last one week, the price of garlic has come down by Tk 10 per kg and now available at Tk 100 per kg. The price of onion has also come down by Tk 5 per kg. Good quality domestic onions was sold at Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg.According to the state-run marketing agency TCB, prices of medium quality rice (pajamas and vines) have fallen by 5 per cent in the past one week. The prices of coarse rice and China Eri rice have come down by 4.55 per cent. The prices of Nazirshail and Miniket rice have come down by 2.44 percent.Prices of rice, vegetables including chilly were stable.