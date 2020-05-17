Video
Sunday, 17 May, 2020, 9:02 AM
Foreign News

30 migrant workers killed in India lockdown crashes

Published : Sunday, 17 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

NEW DELHI, May 16: At least 30 Indian migrant workers were killed on Saturday in road accidents as they tried to get to return to their home villages during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, officials said.
The accidents, in central and northern India, were the latest involving some of the millions of labourers left stranded and jobless by the seven-week shutdown.
Scores have died in road and rail accidents and even from exhaustion walking home.    -AFP



