30 migrant workers killed in India lockdown crashes

NEW DELHI, May 16: At least 30 Indian migrant workers were killed on Saturday in road accidents as they tried to get to return to their home villages during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, officials said.

The accidents, in central and northern India, were the latest involving some of the millions of labourers left stranded and jobless by the seven-week shutdown.

Scores have died in road and rail accidents and even from exhaustion walking home. -AFP