Coronavirus: Latest global developments





BORDERS REOPEN

Slovenia declares an end to its coronavirus epidemic and opens its borders, despite new infections still being reported. The three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania allow free movement between each other. Greece says it will reopen some air and sea links from Monday.

MORE LOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS EASED

Austria's cafes and restaurants become the latest part of the country's economy to reopen. The Czech Republic says it will allow gatherings of up to 300 people from May 25, when businesses including restaurants and pubs will also be allowed to open. Russia decides to allow the relaunch of the football championship from late June. Ireland will implement the first of a five-stage plan to lift its lockdown on Monday, allowing staff to return to outdoor workplaces and the reopening of some shops, sports facilities and beaches.

ST PETER'S BASILICA TO REOPEN

Saint Peter's Basilica in Rome will fully reopen to all visitors on Monday. The largest Catholic church in the world has been fully disinfected after a two-month closure due to the pandemic.

KAWASAKI DISEASE

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is studying a possible link between COVID-19 and a rare inflammatory illness, with symptoms similar to those of Kawasaki's disease, that has sickened and killed children in Europe and the United States.

VACCINES

US President Donald Trump says he hopes a COVID-19 vaccine will be available by the end of the year, and announced he is appointing a former pharmaceutical executive to spearhead the effort. China has a fifth potential coronavirus vaccine in a human trial and more are on the way, a health official says.

NYC LOCKDOWN EXTENDED

Lockdown measures in New York City are extended until May 28 under an executive order signed by state Governor Andrew Cuomo.

BRAZIL HEALTH MINISTER GOES

Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich resigns over "incompatibility" with President Jair Bolsonaro's approach to the coronavirus crisis. He had less than a month ago replaced Luiz Henrique Mandetta, sacked by Bolsonaro over the same issue. -AFP















