Sunday, 17 May, 2020, 9:02 AM
Akbar's jersey-gloves sold for Tk 1.70 lakh

Published : Sunday, 17 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Under-19 captain Akbar Ali's jersey and gloves, which he used during the final of the World Cup and created a record, were sold for Tk. 1.70 lakh.
Nibco Sports Management confirmed a Bangladeshi expatriate, living in USA bought Akbar's gloves and jersey for US$2,000.
Akbar played a serene 43 runs under tremendous pressure in a nail-biting final against India to clinch the trophy for the team.
He put the memorabilia up for auction along with other players to raise the fund for the Covid-19 affected people in Bangladesh.




The five- day auction was jointly operated by management partner NIBCO, Sports for Life and Pickaboo.com.
The same platform also put a few other memorabilia, such as the bats of Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Naim Sheikh, a signed cap by Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, with an aim to raise funds for Coronavirus affected people.
Apart from the price of the Mushfiqur Rahim's bat, the management company is yet to come up with any statement of the condition of other memorabilia of other players. They said that after judging the things they will announce the name of the winners.
Earlier, Shahid Afridi foundation bought the historic bat of Mushfiqur Rahim for US$ 20,000 which as per Bangladesh currency is Tk. 17 lakh. Mushfiqur used the bat to hit the country's maiden double century.     -BSS



