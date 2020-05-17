Video
Waited for Sourav's call till midnight once: Tamim

Published : Sunday, 17 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal revealed that he had waited for a phone call from Sourav Ganguly till midnight once as he was expecting his first game in Indian Premier League (IPL).
The phone call never came, shattering Tamim's dream to play a game in IPL.
Tamim disclosed the incident during his live show with Indian star opener Rohit Sharma on facebook and his youtube channel.
The incident happened in 2012 IPL when Pune Warriors drafted Tamim in their team. Sourav Ganguly, the incumbent BCCI president, was then the captain of Pune Warriors.
Tamim said Sourav told him to be prepared for the next game but it didn't happen.
"Dada said that he is thinking to make me play in the next game. But at the same time he said he is not sure whether I will get the chance to play eventually. However he said, he will call me at night if the decision is made to have me play in the next match," Tamim recalled the memory during the live
show with Rohit on Friday night.
"I was expecting too much to play. That's why I didn't sleep and waited till mid night for the phone call. The call never came," he added.
Tamim then never got a call from IPL to be drafted in any team.
"I never got a call from any team of IPL but the time when I was the part of Pune Warriors, I enjoyed much. I also learnt many things," he remarked.
Hearing this story, Rohit consoled Tamim.
"This is what the IPL is. If something happens, it depends on many things. In the 10 months of a year, we remain the competitor to each other. But in two months of IPL, we come close, share a bonding and know each other," he said.
Rohit, who is leading IPL's most successful team Mumbai Indians, also shared the reason behind the team's success.
"Mumbai Indians is a very professional team. IPL is all about two months but Mumbai officials work round the year to sort out the weakness and strength of the team. They pick up the players from the grassroots level and make it sure that these players could practice all the year round to make them available in the senior team," he added.     -BSS


