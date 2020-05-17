

Afridi buys Mushi's bat Shaheed Afridi Live with Mushfiqur Rahim. photo:: facebook screenshot

Mushi as the first ever sportsman in the history of Bangladesh had declared to arrange an auction to sale his maiden double ton's bat for standing to the corona affected people. The five-day long virtual auction continued between May 9 and 14. Pickaboo, an e-commerce organization hosted the bid. On Friday night, Mushfiq announced Shaheed Afridi foundation as the bid winner and uploaded a thanks giving speech from Afridi. In his video message Afridi pronounced Mushi a 'Real Life Hero'. He said, "What you are doing for your countrymen is outstanding. Only real-life heroes can do these. We are going through a very tough time and we all need to work hand in hand now".

Boomboom Afridi anticipated that the shiny days will come soon. "The crisis will come to end some days and we shall meet again in the ground," he hoped.

False bidder made the bidding process tougher. Mushi thanked Afridi for extending his hand to fight against Covid-19. He also reprimanded to the false-bidder.

Mushfiqur Rahim, 33, hit his maiden Test double-ton at Galle in 2013 against host Sri Lanka, which was the first ever double century by any Bangladesh cricketer in Test cricket.

Along with Mushi's bat the jersey and gloves of Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup winning skipper Akbar Ali was sold for BDT 1,70,000, which was bought by an US immigrant Bangladeshi.

Before Mushfiq, Shakib Al Hasan had sold his World Cup bat for BDT 20 lakhs to help underprivileged people, who are suffering badly due to COVID-19 outbreak. Using that bat Shakib assembled 1500 international runs and 602 runs in the World Cup 2019 with two centuries and five half-centuries from his eight innings.

















