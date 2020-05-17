Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 May, 2020, 9:02 AM
latest
Home Sports

Afridi buys Mushi's bat

Published : Sunday, 17 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Sports Reporter

Afridi buys Mushi's bat

Afridi buys Mushi's bat

Shaheed Afridi Live with Mushfiqur Rahim. photo:: facebook screenshot

Shaheed Afridi Live with Mushfiqur Rahim. photo:: facebook screenshot

Former Pakistan captain Shaheed Afridi bought the maiden Test ton's bat of ex Tiger's skipper Mushfiqur Rahim for USD 2000, which is about BDT 16.8 lakhs.
Mushi as the first ever sportsman in the history of Bangladesh had declared to arrange an auction to sale his maiden double ton's bat for standing to the corona affected people. The five-day long virtual auction continued between May 9 and 14. Pickaboo, an e-commerce organization hosted the bid. On Friday night, Mushfiq announced Shaheed Afridi foundation as the bid winner and uploaded a thanks giving speech from Afridi. In his video message Afridi pronounced Mushi a 'Real Life Hero'. He said, "What you are doing for your countrymen is outstanding. Only real-life heroes can do these. We are going through a very tough time and we all need to work hand in hand now".
Boomboom Afridi anticipated that the shiny days will come soon. "The crisis will come to end some days and we shall meet again in the ground," he hoped.
False bidder made the bidding process tougher. Mushi thanked Afridi for extending his hand to fight against Covid-19.  He also reprimanded to the false-bidder.
Mushfiqur Rahim, 33, hit his maiden Test double-ton at Galle in 2013 against host Sri Lanka, which was the first ever double century by any Bangladesh cricketer in Test cricket.
Along with Mushi's bat the jersey and gloves of Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup winning skipper Akbar Ali was sold for BDT 1,70,000, which was bought by an US immigrant Bangladeshi.
Before Mushfiq, Shakib Al Hasan had sold his World Cup bat for BDT 20 lakhs to help underprivileged people, who are suffering badly due to COVID-19 outbreak. Using that bat Shakib assembled 1500 international runs and 602 runs in the World Cup 2019 with two centuries and five half-centuries from his eight innings.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Akbar's jersey-gloves sold for Tk 1.70 lakh
Waited for Sourav's call till midnight once: Tamim
Mashrafe auctions his historical bracelet with base price Tk 5 lakh
Afridi buys Mushi's bat
IOC creates $800m fund to address coronavirus crisis
Waxing on ball will be a crazy idea, says expert
Australian batmaker apologises to Tendulkar as lawsuit settled
Kohli could be stranded when India resume training, official warns


Latest News
Duty on import of coronavirus kits, raw materials withdrawn
Musician Azad Rahman buried at mother's grave in Azimpur
Coronavirus infected patients rising in Feni rapidly
Two returned from Dhaka diagnosed with Covid in Monpura
Body was lying on bed for 16 hours after death
Pregnant mothers in 24 districts get nutrition gift at COVID time
Home-going tendency may worsen coronavirus situation during Eid: Quader
187 Ansar-VDP members infected with coronavirus
6 more test positive for coronavirus in Bhola
Coronavirus patient dies in Gopalganj
Most Read News
The ‘Remdesivir’ story: Look before you leap
Bangladeshis, Rohingyas among 113 held in Malaysia
Covid-19 calls for reform in health policy
Method of cultivating shrimp and export in the perspective of Covid-19
Bangladesh reports 16 more deaths, 930 positive cases
Bodies of couple, minor daughter found in Rangpur home
China calls on US to pay its debts to UN
Fazle Noor Taposh takes charge as DSCC mayor
Moral perspective: Could COVID-19 change our behaviors?
Duty free access of readymade garment products to USA  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft