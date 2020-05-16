Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 May, 2020, 1:25 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Eid Jamaat at Sholakia suspended

Published : Saturday, 16 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

The authorities concerned have suspended the upcoming 193rd Eid-ul-Fitr Jamaat (congregation) at the historic Sholakia Eidgah Maidan this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Sholakia Eidgah Committee President Md Sarwar Morshed Chowdhury said the decision has been taken following the directives of the Religious Affairs Ministr  issued on Thursday, asking for not to hold Eid Jamaat at open spaces in a bid to
contain the spread of coronavirus.
Noting that the ministry
    asked for holding Eid Jamaat of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at nearby mosques instead of Eidgahs or open spaces considering the life risk and security of the devotees, the DC said if necessary, several Eid Jamaats will be held at a single mosque.
There is plan to hold the Eid Jamaat at mosques at every one hour interval, maintaining COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government, while the first Jamaat will be held at 8 am on the Eid day, he added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump threatens China ties, says in no mood for Xi talks
Depression over Bay likely to intensify
US faces ‘darkest winter’, says C-19 whistleblower
Eid Jamaat at Sholakia suspended
Coronavirus may pose a new risk to younger patients-strokes
Tearful adieu to Professor Anisuzzaman
Virus could cut up to 9.7 percent off global economy: ADB
coronavirus update


Latest News
China calls on US to pay its debts to UN
Shahid Afridi buys Mushfiq's bat for Tk 17 lakh
WTO DG steps down a year early as downturn looms
Kohli could be stranded when India resume training, official warns
Four Dhaka returnees test positive in Panchagarh
Payra power plant goes into operation, 660mw added to national grid
Transport worker dies in Rajshahi while protesting for welfare fund
No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed: UP court orders
Madrasa student's body found buried in C'nawabganj, two held
Race to prevent coronavirus 'nightmare' in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Herd immunity against COVID19 or pressing hard to ending humanity?
Virus cases cross 20,000, deaths near 300 in Bangladesh
Safe overseas workers, safer economy
Two infected with coronavirus in Rohingya refugee camp
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
Prof Anisuzzaman laid to rest at father's grave
Rising infection pushes country deeper into crisis
SP Harun transferred to DMP again
Too early, yet too late!
Bangladesh economy is better among LDCs, but faces risk: UN-DESA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft