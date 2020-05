bangladesh

* 15 more die, total 298

* 1202 new infected, total 20,065

* Samples tested in 24 hours-8,582

* 259 more people taken to isolation

* Of the new detected patients, 58pc are in Dhaka city alone

* 278 more patients recovered in last 24 hours

World

* Toatal active cases- 4,543,390

* Total deaths -303,711

* Total recovery-1,711,250