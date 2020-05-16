Video
Homebound people leaving city for Eid

Published : Saturday, 16 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Mohammad Zakaria

With 10 days left before Eid, people bound for 21 southern districts crammed into a ferry at Shimulia in Munshiganj on Friday to cross the Padma River amid the ongoing countrywide shutdown. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Homebound people have started to leave the city by using different modes of vehicles to celebrate the Eid festival with their near and dear ones despite the ban on vehicular movement to stop the spread of coronavirus.
People are now leaving the capital by private cars, ambulance, microbuses, lorries, motorcycles and other modes of vehicles to reach their village homes for the Eid which is likely to be celebrated in the country
on May 24 or 25.
On Thursday, the government extended the shutdown of public and private offices till May 30 and imposed restriction on people's movement from May 17 to 28 as the country has witnessed a growing number of coronavirus infections.
Health experts feared that such irresponsible activities of people could spread the deadly virus across the country through cluster transmission as it is now passing its peak.
Ariful Islam, a private job holder, along with his wife on Thursday evening left the capital for Rajbari by a private car.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Ariful said he had rented a private car for Tk8000 to reach his village home to celebrate Eid.
"My wife and I have stayed at home from March 26. My office allowed me to work from home. The situation of Dhaka is worsening day by day as the number of Covid-19-infected patients is increasing," he said.
    Now, the city has turned into a hotspot of spreading coronavirus. So it is too risky for us to stay here," he added.
When asked why they were taking risk to travel during the lockdown and coronavirus pandemic, he said private cars are not checked on the highways.
Like Ariful a large number of people are leaving the city every day by using different modes of vehicles except for public transports. People are also using essential-carrying vehicles to reach their destinations.
Vehicles have to wait for two to three hours to get into a ferry at Paturia Ghat, Sheikh Tonmoy, another homebound passenger, said.
Additional Police Commissioner of Dhaka Mohanagar (Traffic), Mofiz Uddin, said no busses are plying the roads but private cars and other vehicles are leaving and entering Dhaka.
"We don't understand who are leaving Dhaka by private cars. Let's get the information from the check posts of toll plazas and ferry terminals," he said while talking to this correspondent.
If people want to celebrate this Eid like the previous years, the spread of COVID-19 would be severe, health experts said.


