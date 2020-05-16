Covid-19 may spread via speech: Study





Researchers at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) had a person loudly repeat the phrase "stay healthy" for 25 seconds inside a closed box.

A laser projected into the box illuminated droplets, allowing them to be seen and counted. They stayed in the air for an average of 12 minutes, the study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the US (PNAS) showed.

Taking into account the known concentration of coronavirus in saliva, scientists estimated that each minute of loudly speaking can generate more than 1,000 virus-containing droplets capable of remaining airborne for eight minutes or more in a closed space.

"This direct visualisation

demonstrates how normal speech generates airborne droplets that can remain suspended for tens of minutes or longer and are eminently capable of transmitting disease in confined spaces," the researchers conclude.

According to scientists, speaking produces about 2,600 droplets per second, which corresponds to an estimated 2.4-12 nanolitres of airborne oral fluid. In case of covid-19, the oral fluid has a high viral load, even in asymptomatic cases.

"Now assuming that oral fluid contains approximately 7 million SARS-CoV-2 copies per mL (millilitre) in covid-19 infected persons, then that 1 minute of loud speaking could generate more than 1,000 virus-containing droplets that will remain airborne for 8 minutes or longer," the study said.

"These observations confirm that normal speaking in enclosed environments might carry a substantial risk of virus transmission." The findings were published in the journal Proceedings Of National Academy Of Sciences.









Once airborne, these speech-generated droplets rapidly dehydrate due to evaporation, and start decreasing in size which delays their fall. "Our laser light scattering method not only provides real-time visual evidence for speech droplet emission, but also assesses their airborne lifetime. This demonstrates how speech generates airborne droplets that can remain suspended and are capable of transmitting disease in confined spaces," said the team. -AFP





