Purchasing power drops drastically





Businessmen said buyers were buying less with their purchasing ability declining due to the negative impact of coronavirus pandemic.

According to experts, the coronavirus pandemic has reduced the purchasing power of the lower and middle-class people in the country.

As a result, everyone is shopping now only to survive. A few people who are shopping for passion will not be able to bring any change in the economy.

Wholesalers say because of public transport shutdown, buyers of different district are not able to come to the city.

Buyers in and around Dhaka city are also buying

goods of very little amount with uncertainty looming large. As a result, sale has dropped significantly.

Retailers say they are keeping businesses open not to make profit but to save their lives.

Prof Dr MM Akash of Dhaka University's Economics Department told the Daily Observer that most of the people in our country belong to middle and lower-middle class.

Those people play key role in rotating our business wheel. If this huge population can't earn money, businessmen cannot make an expected sale during the pandemic period, he added.

Expressing worry over the future of middle and lower-middle class people he said most of those people depend on the daily income.

So it is very unlikely that most of them can continue with their earnings during this pandemic period, Akash said.

Mentioning the people who are relatively well-off among the middle class and lower middle class people, he said they had less money to save and those people would not buy anything other than very necessary products.

The condition of the present economic condition cannot improve with the small number of people buying products for Eid.

A wholesaler of Islampur cloth market Abu Bakkar Siddique said, "Our buyers come from different districts of the country. They are not able to come now as public transport is not in operation."

Md Shipon, a cosmetics trader at Sadarghat Greatwall Market, said, "I am very uncertain about the reality to come after Eid-Ul-Fitar."

"That's why I have opened the shop to sell some products for cash money so that we can deal with any uncertain situation in future," he added.

Shipon also said he did not pick up any new products for the shop on the occasion of Eid. He just wanted to have some cash money by selling old products.























