Saturday, 16 May, 2020, 1:23 AM
Reopen public transport on limited scale: Dr Zafrullah

Published : Saturday, 16 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury speaking at a demonstration organised by the ‘Ideal Citizen Movement’ in front of National Press Club on Friday, demanding waiver of house rents, utility bills and holding taxes for the next three months. photo : Observer

The Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder has suggested the public transport system run on a reduced schedule and private cars stay off the road two days a week amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury floated the idea in a demonstration organised by the Ideal Citizen movement on Friday morning.
With the shutdown somewhat scaled back three weeks into the month of Ramadan, private vehicles have now poured back onto the streets.
The Gonoshasthaya trustee said the public transport system should run once every two hours.
He added that the government should provide foodstuffs to two million marginalised people and low-income people for two months with the help of law-enforcing agencies and the army.
Maintaining social distance in the demonstration held for three hours, the participants demanded that the government take steps to waive rents of houses, messes and shops, and utility bills and holding taxes for the next three months.    
    -bdnews24.com


