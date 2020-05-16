Transgender people’s sufferings mount





They cannot move out of their houses due to the virus scare making a big dent in their earnings.

They have already sought government help during this pandemic period so that they can at least survive at this crucial stage.

Priya Khan belonging to the transgender community in the city said, "Although I'm not very old it is very difficult for me to earn my livelihood during the coronavirus period. No one provided us with any kind of relief or assistance."

"Although I know the risk of the deadly virus I'm bound to go out. I keep soap in my bag so that I can wash my hand again and again when I am busy with my work in a crowded place," she added.

"Everyone is afraid of death, brother but what can I do?"she asked.

Their complaint is that no one stood by them and they are passing through a very hard time. They have to even starve now and then, she said.

She said they tried to communicate with the Department of Social Services and the people's representatives but did not get any response.

Ananya, a transgender and a resident of Kumarkhali Upazila in Kushtia, told the Daily Observer that the upazila administration had given them some relief but that was very little.

"We want proper assistance and relief for our survival during the pandemic."

Miraj Hossain, Vice President of Brihannala (a platform working for the rights of transgender people), said they were really in big trouble.

She said some of their house owners were putting pressure on them to leave if they failed to pay the rent.

Their health risk is more than others as doctors usually do not want to treat them willingly, she noted. Now it has become difficult for ordinary people to get proper treatment if they have even fever, cold and cough and it has become more difficult for transgender people to get treatment.









In this regard, Secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare Mohammad Zainul Bari, said, "The district social service offices have been told to coordinate and give proper assistance to the transgender people.





Coronavirus has put transgender people in trouble no less than others in the society as their livelihood is dependent on general people.They cannot move out of their houses due to the virus scare making a big dent in their earnings.They have already sought government help during this pandemic period so that they can at least survive at this crucial stage.Priya Khan belonging to the transgender community in the city said, "Although I'm not very old it is very difficult for me to earn my livelihood during the coronavirus period. No one provided us with any kind of relief or assistance.""Although I know the risk of the deadly virus I'm bound to go out. I keep soap in my bag so that I can wash my hand again and again when I am busy with my work in a crowded place," she added."Everyone is afraid of death, brother but what can I do?"she asked.Their complaint is that no one stood by them and they are passing through a very hard time. They have to even starve now and then, she said.She said they tried to communicate with the Department of Social Services and the people's representatives but did not get any response.Ananya, a transgender and a resident of Kumarkhali Upazila in Kushtia, told the Daily Observer that the upazila administration had given them some relief but that was very little."We want proper assistance and relief for our survival during the pandemic."Miraj Hossain, Vice President of Brihannala (a platform working for the rights of transgender people), said they were really in big trouble.She said some of their house owners were putting pressure on them to leave if they failed to pay the rent.Their health risk is more than others as doctors usually do not want to treat them willingly, she noted. Now it has become difficult for ordinary people to get proper treatment if they have even fever, cold and cough and it has become more difficult for transgender people to get treatment.In this regard, Secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare Mohammad Zainul Bari, said, "The district social service offices have been told to coordinate and give proper assistance to the transgender people.