Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 May, 2020, 1:23 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Impact of Covid-19

Transgender people’s sufferings mount

Published : Saturday, 16 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
HM Imam Hasan

Coronavirus has put transgender people in trouble no less than others in the society as their livelihood is dependent on general people.
They cannot move out of their houses due to the virus scare making a big dent in their earnings.
They have already sought government help during this pandemic period so that they can at least survive at this crucial stage.
Priya Khan belonging to the transgender community in the city said, "Although I'm not very old it is very difficult for me to earn my livelihood during the coronavirus period. No one provided us with any kind of relief or assistance."
"Although I know the risk of the deadly virus I'm bound to go out. I keep soap in my bag so that I can wash my hand again and again when I am busy with my work in a crowded place," she added.
"Everyone is afraid of death, brother but what can I do?"she asked.
Their complaint is that no one stood by them and they are passing through a very hard time. They have to even starve now and then, she said.
She said they tried to communicate with the Department of Social Services and the people's representatives but did not get any response.
Ananya, a transgender and a resident of Kumarkhali Upazila in Kushtia, told the Daily Observer that the upazila administration had given them some relief but that was very little.
"We want proper assistance and relief for our survival during the pandemic."
Miraj Hossain, Vice President of Brihannala (a platform working for the rights of transgender people), said they were really in big trouble.
She said some of their house owners were putting pressure on them to leave if they failed to pay the rent.
Their health risk is more than others as doctors usually do not want to treat them willingly, she noted. Now it has become difficult for ordinary people to get proper treatment if they have even fever, cold and cough and it has become more difficult for transgender people to get treatment.




In this regard, Secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare Mohammad Zainul Bari, said, "The district social service offices have been told to coordinate and give proper assistance to the transgender people.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Novartis CEO says any new C-19 vaccine will take two yrs
Tk 50b stimulus for ICT sector sought
US Senate approves bill to pressure China over Uighur rights
Reopen public transport on limited scale: Dr Zafrullah
Save the children regrets for its misleading survey report
Transgender people’s sufferings mount
247 Bangladeshis  return home from USA Sunday  
Coronavirus: 210-bed facility underway for Rohingyas


Latest News
China calls on US to pay its debts to UN
Shahid Afridi buys Mushfiq's bat for Tk 17 lakh
WTO DG steps down a year early as downturn looms
Kohli could be stranded when India resume training, official warns
Four Dhaka returnees test positive in Panchagarh
Payra power plant goes into operation, 660mw added to national grid
Transport worker dies in Rajshahi while protesting for welfare fund
No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed: UP court orders
Madrasa student's body found buried in C'nawabganj, two held
Race to prevent coronavirus 'nightmare' in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Herd immunity against COVID19 or pressing hard to ending humanity?
Virus cases cross 20,000, deaths near 300 in Bangladesh
Safe overseas workers, safer economy
Two infected with coronavirus in Rohingya refugee camp
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
Prof Anisuzzaman laid to rest at father's grave
Rising infection pushes country deeper into crisis
SP Harun transferred to DMP again
Too early, yet too late!
Bangladesh economy is better among LDCs, but faces risk: UN-DESA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft