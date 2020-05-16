Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 May, 2020, 1:23 AM
latest
Home Back Page

247 Bangladeshis  return home from USA Sunday  

Published : Saturday, 16 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

A special flight with 247 Bangladesh citizens, stranded in the USA amid coronavirus pandemic, will arrive here early Sunday.  
The passengers include mostly Bangladeshi students studying in different colleges and universities in the USA, Bangladesh citizens who came to America on tourist and business visas and some government and non-government officials.
The flight, scheduled to depart for Bangladesh on Friday from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), will land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4am (local time) on Sunday, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington.
On May 4, the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs chartered the flight of Qatar Airlines to bring home the stranded Bangladeshis in the USA.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Novartis CEO says any new C-19 vaccine will take two yrs
Tk 50b stimulus for ICT sector sought
US Senate approves bill to pressure China over Uighur rights
Reopen public transport on limited scale: Dr Zafrullah
Save the children regrets for its misleading survey report
Transgender people’s sufferings mount
247 Bangladeshis  return home from USA Sunday  
Coronavirus: 210-bed facility underway for Rohingyas


Latest News
China calls on US to pay its debts to UN
Shahid Afridi buys Mushfiq's bat for Tk 17 lakh
WTO DG steps down a year early as downturn looms
Kohli could be stranded when India resume training, official warns
Four Dhaka returnees test positive in Panchagarh
Payra power plant goes into operation, 660mw added to national grid
Transport worker dies in Rajshahi while protesting for welfare fund
No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed: UP court orders
Madrasa student's body found buried in C'nawabganj, two held
Race to prevent coronavirus 'nightmare' in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Herd immunity against COVID19 or pressing hard to ending humanity?
Virus cases cross 20,000, deaths near 300 in Bangladesh
Safe overseas workers, safer economy
Two infected with coronavirus in Rohingya refugee camp
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
Prof Anisuzzaman laid to rest at father's grave
Rising infection pushes country deeper into crisis
SP Harun transferred to DMP again
Too early, yet too late!
Bangladesh economy is better among LDCs, but faces risk: UN-DESA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft