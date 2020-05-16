247 Bangladeshis  return home from USA Sunday  

A special flight with 247 Bangladesh citizens, stranded in the USA amid coronavirus pandemic, will arrive here early Sunday.

The passengers include mostly Bangladeshi students studying in different colleges and universities in the USA, Bangladesh citizens who came to America on tourist and business visas and some government and non-government officials.

The flight, scheduled to depart for Bangladesh on Friday from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), will land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4am (local time) on Sunday, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington.

On May 4, the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs chartered the flight of Qatar Airlines to bring home the stranded Bangladeshis in the USA. -UNB









