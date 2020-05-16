Coronavirus: 210-bed facility underway for Rohingyas





The first 90 beds will be ready by May 22 and the rest by 30 May.

"While construction of the 210-bed facility is underway, UNICEF is converting a Diarrhoea Treatment Centre into a 30-bed Isolation and Treatment Centre. This is scheduled to be complete by Saturday but a little more time is needed to put the human resources and medical supplies in place," said Marixie Mercado, UNICEF spokesperson in Geneva on Friday.

Personal Protective Equipment is being provided for health workers and health facilities in Cox's Bazar District, said UNICEF.

Staff in health facilities have been trained on infection prevention and control. "UNICEF's network of 229 Community Health Volunteers has been trained on COVID-19 contact tracing," said Mercado.

UNICEF partners are providing safe water and soap supplies for 240,000 Rohingya refugees, over half of whom are children.

Over 4,200 communal handwashing stations in the camps and 160 in the host community have been installed since the beginning of March. Some 9,500 latrines and 4,700 bathing facilities have been disinfected.

"UNICEF partners including WFP continue to provide screening, treatment and follow up care for acutely malnourished children. Eleven percent of Rohingya children under 5 suffer from acute malnutrition, placing them at heightened risk of medical complications if they contract COVID-19," said Mercado.

UNICEF said its partners continue to provide maternal and child healthcare services in the refugee camps and host communities.

Rohingya volunteer teachers have reached over 100,000 refugee households with school-age children (55 percent of families in the camps) with information about caregiver-led home-based learning.

So far, some 35,000 children are engaged in home-based learning activities.

"UNICEF continues to provide protection services including case management, counselling and psychosocial support for children, women and girls and survivors of gender-based violence. Our network of almost 2,000 partners and volunteers continue to monitor children at increased risk of violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect," said Mercado. -UNB

















