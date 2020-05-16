Two ‘criminals’ killed in ‘shootouts’ in city





An alleged drug peddler was killed in a 'gunfight' with members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Banani at 12:30am.

The deceased, Abdul Jalil, 45, an inhabitant of Korail Slum, was wanted in at least 16 cases filed with different police stations, said Md Kamruzzaman, an assistant director of RAB-1.

Sensing the presence of RAB members, Jalil and his cohorts opened fired at them, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate, he said.

After the 'gunfight', RAB men found the bullet-hit body of Jalil lying on the spot. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, Kamruzzaman said.

A Rab member was also injured during the 'gunfight', he claimed. Rab claimed to have recovered two firearms, 12 bullets and 500 Yaba tablets from the spot.

At Khilgaon, Billal Hossain, 29, an accused in at least 16 cases for robbery, mugging and murder, was killed in a 'shootout' with police early Friday, said Arsel Talukder, a sub-inspector of Khilgaon Police Station.

The SI said a team of police picked Billal up form Goran area on Thursday afternoon. Police took him along with them to Shekher Jaiga area to arrest his accomplices at around 1:30am on Friday.

Sensing the presence of police, the criminals opened fired at them, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate. Billal sustained bullet injuries during the 'shootout'.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the doctors declared him dead, Arsel said.





















