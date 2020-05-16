Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 May, 2020, 1:22 AM
latest
Home Sports

IOC creates $800m fund to address coronavirus crisis

Published : Saturday, 16 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

LAUSANNE, MAY 15: The International Olympic Committee said Thursday it had created a fund of $800 million to tackle the financial hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the postponement of this year's Tokyo Olympics until 2021.
IOC president Thomas Bach, speaking by teleconference after a virtual executive board meeting, said the body had released "an envelope of up to $800 million to address the financial consequences of this COVID-19 crisis".
"We anticipate that we will have to bear costs of up to $800 million for our part, our responsibilities for the organisation of the Games," the German said.




The envelope has two parts: $650m (602 million euros) which "refers to the costs for the organisation" of the postponed Games for the IOC; and up to $150m as an aid package for the Olympic movement, in particular international federations, national Olympic committees and IOC-recognised entities.
Bach said the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed almost 300,000 people worldwide, had had "a very severe financial effect on the world, on society, on government and of course also on the Olympic Games, the entire Olympic movement and in particular the IOC".
"We have been discussing this financial effect, this financial impact today. You can imagine it's not easy because planning in these days is so difficult because of all the uncertainties you have. "Nobody knows how the world looks like tomorrow," Bach said. "It's a very
incremental planning procedure."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IOC creates $800m fund to address coronavirus crisis
Waxing on ball will be a crazy idea, says expert
Australian batmaker apologises to Tendulkar as lawsuit settled
Kohli could be stranded when India resume training, official warns
Messi accepts 'risk' of possible La Liga return
Ashraful reveals how he once wanted to kill himself
Du Plessis shows his keen interest to play BPL
BRFU donate cash among 30 needy athletes


Latest News
China calls on US to pay its debts to UN
Shahid Afridi buys Mushfiq's bat for Tk 17 lakh
WTO DG steps down a year early as downturn looms
Kohli could be stranded when India resume training, official warns
Four Dhaka returnees test positive in Panchagarh
Payra power plant goes into operation, 660mw added to national grid
Transport worker dies in Rajshahi while protesting for welfare fund
No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed: UP court orders
Madrasa student's body found buried in C'nawabganj, two held
Race to prevent coronavirus 'nightmare' in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Herd immunity against COVID19 or pressing hard to ending humanity?
Virus cases cross 20,000, deaths near 300 in Bangladesh
Safe overseas workers, safer economy
Two infected with coronavirus in Rohingya refugee camp
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
Prof Anisuzzaman laid to rest at father's grave
Rising infection pushes country deeper into crisis
SP Harun transferred to DMP again
Too early, yet too late!
Bangladesh economy is better among LDCs, but faces risk: UN-DESA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft