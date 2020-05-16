Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 May, 2020, 1:22 AM
latest
Home Sports

Waxing on ball will be a crazy idea, says expert

Published : Saturday, 16 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
BIPIN DANI

Dr. Rabindra D. Mehta, an India-origin Sports Aerodynamics Consultant, who, in 1980 used to open the bowling with Imran Khan for the Royal Grammar School in Worcester, has rubbished the idea of using wax on cricket balls.
Kookaburra ball manufacturers in Australia have come out with the idea of applying wax as an option for saliva.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from USA, where he lives now, says, "it is funny how such weird times bring out such crazy ideas!"
"If, and that is a big "IF," the MCC approves such a process, there is no doubt that this will help swing bowlers obtain conventional and contrast swing, especially on the sub-continent where the dry conditions tend to wear out the ball rather quickly. Note that you do NOT need a smooth surface for pure reverse swing!"
"Also, I am not sure about this "unique wax formula." There are many oily/waxy substances that will do the job …this is more of a marketing ploy!".  
On a lighter note, he also added, "If this (wax) is approved, the MCC should hand out bits of sand paper so that the bowlers can rough up one side
right from the start ….. with one side rough and the other smooth (throughout the life of the ball), the bowler will be able to produce conventional, reverse and contrast swing at will".
"My personal opinion is that this will never be approved, especially after all the fuss that was made over ball tampering", he concluded.














Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
IOC creates $800m fund to address coronavirus crisis
Waxing on ball will be a crazy idea, says expert
Australian batmaker apologises to Tendulkar as lawsuit settled
Kohli could be stranded when India resume training, official warns
Messi accepts 'risk' of possible La Liga return
Ashraful reveals how he once wanted to kill himself
Du Plessis shows his keen interest to play BPL
BRFU donate cash among 30 needy athletes


Latest News
China calls on US to pay its debts to UN
Shahid Afridi buys Mushfiq's bat for Tk 17 lakh
WTO DG steps down a year early as downturn looms
Kohli could be stranded when India resume training, official warns
Four Dhaka returnees test positive in Panchagarh
Payra power plant goes into operation, 660mw added to national grid
Transport worker dies in Rajshahi while protesting for welfare fund
No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed: UP court orders
Madrasa student's body found buried in C'nawabganj, two held
Race to prevent coronavirus 'nightmare' in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Herd immunity against COVID19 or pressing hard to ending humanity?
Virus cases cross 20,000, deaths near 300 in Bangladesh
Safe overseas workers, safer economy
Two infected with coronavirus in Rohingya refugee camp
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
Prof Anisuzzaman laid to rest at father's grave
Rising infection pushes country deeper into crisis
SP Harun transferred to DMP again
Too early, yet too late!
Bangladesh economy is better among LDCs, but faces risk: UN-DESA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft