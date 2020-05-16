Trump calls on Senate to question Obama in conspiracy theory





Washington operates under unwritten rules that presidents and ex-presidents avoid public clashes.

However Trump, less than six months from a volatile reelection showdown, called for Obama to testify in the Senate over a conspiracy theory he has dubbed "Obamagate."

The claim is that Obama's administration and a "deep state" tried to scuttle Trump's presidency using probes into his contacts with Russian entities.

"Just do it," Trump tweeted, addressing Senator Lindsey Graham, one of his most loyal Republican allies, who chairs the powerful Senate judiciary committee.

"The first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama," Trump said in the tweet.

Shortly after, Obama appeared to respond on Twitter, writing simply: "vote."

And Graham poured cold water on Trump's idea, telling Politico: "I don't think now's the time for me to do that. I don't know if that's even possible."

However Trump is set to keep pushing his "Obamagate" agenda as he works overtime to stir enthusiasm in his right-wing base ahead of the November 3 presidential election. -AFP















