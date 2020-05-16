

Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in style amid Covid-19 pandemic

Kiara Eid Collection

This year has been very unfortunate to each and every individual. Every business has suffered the consequences of deadly Corona Virus.

Preeti Modi Designer and Co-Founder of Kiara, said,"We have also been affected like the rest. Yet, the spirit of Eid remains alive amongst us and is the driving force to most of us.

"Our main focus this Eid has been our most loved Mulmul Sarees. With new and vibrant colors, and newer motifs, we have tried to have an impact on our beloved customers. Soft, comfortable, and trendy, our Mulmul Sarees are definitely a season's pick.

Apart from mulmul, we also worked on very trendy styles of Shararas. Zardosi and chikankari work, and soothing pastels shades make them very different from the usual styles," she added.

We have also focused on Muslin Organza Sarees this Eid. These sarees are totally hand crafted by local artisans and are pretty enough to add a sparkle to your wardrobe.

Corona virus did hamper our expected sales. Our store still remains closed as we do not want to encourage crowds and gatherings. We are open only ONLINE.

We have had a very good response from our beloved customers who have stayed with us all this while and have co-operated with our home deliveries. Yet, needless to say, this Eid season was much below our expectations in terms of sales. But we are sure, soon things will get back to normal and we will reopen soon. Until then, we only encourage online orders.

For this EID festival BishwoRang is offering free delivery and discount on products.

For the present situation 'BishwoRang' has emphasized on online shopping, thinking of the Eid joy of the housebound people of the country. All products have 10 per cent discount and free delivery in online shopping. In addition, the three people who make the most online purchases will be given coupons worth Tk 10,000. With which they can do free equivalent shopping.

Like every time, this Eid also has colorful clothes. There is a combination of different types of clothes for women, men and children this time as well. The buyer can buy the product of his choice at home without any delivery charge. The product will be delivered to the buyer's address within a day.

In this regard, the head of the organization BiplobSaha said, the social distance and all kinds of protection will be ensured by following all the hygiene rules in the store and online platform will also be aware of the campaign. The use of masks, gloves and hand sanitizers in a safe and secure manner during delivery of clothing will be guaranteed.

Note that buyers can choose and buy the clothes of their choice by visiting BishwoRang's website link (www.bishworang.com) and Facebook page (bishworamgfanclub). In addition, anyone can get the necessary information by contacting Customer Care (01719256).

Gentle Park offering 20 pc discount for Eid shopping

By following health security and social distancing Gentle Park, a leading fashion brand of the country, has opened for Eid shopping with 20 per cent discount.

For the pandemic of COVID-19 the colors of the festivals are mostly discolored. But still the lifestyle is going on its own way. That's why, to make the coming Eid more colorful Gentle Park is opened with new designs of Eid clothes. As like the stores, their products are being sold in their online store and in their Facebook platform. With the variations of our deshi motive with patterns and with cuttings the whole Eid clothes are depended on the youth trends. There are Kabli, Kameez, Panjabi and with clothes for children. To make the customers more interested to buy the new products there is also a discount campaign. Form 10th May or from now there is a discount facility up to 20per cent on every product if u purchase from their online platform. In this pandemic of COVID-19 you can get Eid clothes delivered to your doorstep without any delivery charges. The Gentle Park online platform's own delivery team will deliver the products everywhere in Dhaka and Chottogram in just days. And the customers will get discount and delivery facility free in their home.

Gentle Park's entrepreneur and designer ShouhidHussian said: Because of the pandemic of Coronavirus the whole world is now in a critical situation. But still the fashion lovers can celebrate EID even if it is a little minimized. That's why we are giving many types of facilities to the customers. After staying home quarantined for many days people are getting chance for going out, but still we are concerned about health security. This is why Gentle Park has arranged Daily free home delivery in whole Bangladesh and 20% discount. By maintaining social distancing and health security the retail stores will open from 10th May. By maintaining every health security Gentle Park retail store and online platform will advertise the awareness of Coronavirus.

Rang Bangladesh's 50pc offer for Eid shoppers

On the occasion of Eid -Ul-Fitr, Rang Bangladesh is giving 50 per cent discount on online shopping.

After Ramadan Eid-Ul-Fitr is upcoming. In this pandemic of COVID-19 people are fasting and praying for a month, the Eid-Ul-Fitr can be a very exciting and enjoyable for the people. During this critical situation Rang Bangladesh wants to spread happiness to everyone. Rang Bangladesh is organizing online shopping up to 20th May with up to 50 per cent discount. Rang Bangladesh is maintaining all health securities and social distancing. Order form Rang Bangladesh and your product will be delivered safely and securely to your door step.

Website link - www.rong-bd.com

Facebook page - facebook/rangbangladesh

Hotline - 01777744344 & 01984888444

Eid-ul-Fitr is a festival of sharing joy and happiness. This sociable feeling is multiplied a hundred times by shopping for Eid clothes. This year, fashion lovers are showing special interest in local as well as summer-friendly international trends. That's why Le Reve, one of the leading fashion brands in Bangladesh has come up with a brand-new Eid collection titled 'Dose' in combination with native culture and international trends.

Le ReveEid Collection 2020 is already in stores that are open and Online on www.lerevecraze.com so making it a convenient choice for customers to opt to buy online or from stores. As always, anyone can order easily for Eid while staying at home with multiple online payment methods & cash on the delivery facility in addition to guaranteeing the delivery within 4 to 7 business days. It is to be noted that this year the brand has introduced Safe Shopping Condition in both stores and online to ensure a corona risk-free, safe shopping for its customers.

Commenting on the launch of online Eid Collection, the CEO and the head of design, MonnujanNargis said, 'our customer's good health is always our priority. That's why we are focusing on online shopping for now. Although if the outlets are opened later, the Eid collection will reach there very quickly." Regarding the new collection, MonnujanNargis said, "the special features of this collection are its color palette and crispy fabric. The color palette includes bright orange and pink as well as blue, yellow, red, lavender, black, gray, white, Aqua, green, olive, zinc and beige colors that reflect both the Eid-inspired motifs and summery tones. As a pattern, the Eid collection will feature Tie-dye, digital printing, cognitive gradients as well as morphogenesis patterns. Le Reve strongly believes the Dose collection will add some completely new trends to this year's Eid fashion for Women, Men and Children."









A great range of Ikat and Tie-dye motifs mixed with the hazy shades of the rainbow, Kaleidoscope effect, retro flora, damask, paisley and ethnic motif, Animal and feather prints has added a classy yet charming effect in women collection. The fabrics include viscose, rayon, crepe, satin, soft georgette, chiffon, silk, art-silk, lace, net, modal blend, shimmer fabric and use of muslin, art silk, satin and cotton in Sharee's. The visually pleasing use of foil printing, block, tie-dye, deep dye, ombre-dye, digital and screen printing, color blocking, embroidery, machine embroidery, mirrorwork, raffle and layering has brought a colorful touch. Festive sarees, salwar kameez, single kameez, tunics, printed abaya gown and matching harem, skirt, sharara, pant pajamas, and palazzo has been added to the whole new women collection.

Eid seems to be incomplete without new children's clothes. For Kids soiree, bright and dark shades of all colors are used in summer-friendly fabrics such as viscose, handloom cotton, silk, jacquard, blended silk and cotton. Pocket and placket focused Punjabis along with T-shirts and polos featuring superheroes, childhood memories and Disney characters have been kept for the boys. There are also quarter pants and denim full along with three quarters as bottoms. For girls, decorative satin, tissue, Seiko, viscose, georgette, silk and handloom cotton are woven fabric has been used to create an amazing range of frock, gown, Ghagra choli, salwar kameez, and tunics. Gather, handkerchief, plaid and pleat, flare and frills are basic patterns of little girls' collection. Colorful Sharee's have also been included as their Eid soiree. The brand has also created a colorful collection of adorable clothes for newborns.

