

Ramadan Special Recipe



(1/4 ounce) package of unflavored gelatin powder

1 1/2cups fresh mango puree (from 4 to 5 Ataulfo mangoes)

1 cup milk

1/3cup sugar

1pinch kosher salt

1tablespoon vanilla bean paste

2cups heavy cream

Method

* To prepare the mango layer. place mango nectar in a heat proof bowl and sprinkle gelatin on top. Gently stir until well incorporated. Set mixture sit for 10 minutes.

* Meanwhile, in a blender, puree the mango flesh until smooth. Transfer to a large measuring cup with beaker. Place the gelatin mixture in the microwave and heat for 1 minute on high. Stir until gelatin completely dissolved. Pour gelatin mixture into the mango puree and stir well.

* Prepare 8 (6-ounce) individual serving glasses and place them in a mini muffin pan (or you can also use egg carton) at an angle. Carefully pour the mango mixture

















Chef Mehedy Hasan is an international experienced chef of Bangladesh, restaurateur, writer, television personality and food critic. He is working abroad long time as a multi cuisine Chef. Now he is working Walton Group as a Deputy assistant, Director(Hospitality Management). He is also Food & Beverage Trainer, National youth and Technical training center in Dhaka.