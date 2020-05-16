|
Mango Panna Cotta
Ramadan Special Recipe
|
Chef Mehedy Hasan is an international experienced chef of Bangladesh, restaurateur, writer, television personality and food critic. He is working abroad long time as a multi cuisine Chef. Now he is working Walton Group as a Deputy assistant, Director(Hospitality Management). He is also Food & Beverage Trainer, National youth and Technical training center in Dhaka.
Ingredients:1 cup mango nectar or 1 cup mango juice
(1/4 ounce) package of unflavored gelatin powder
1 1/2cups fresh mango puree (from 4 to 5 Ataulfo mangoes)
1 cup milk
(1/4 ounce) package of unflavored gelatin powder
1/3cup sugar
1pinch kosher salt
1tablespoon vanilla bean paste
2cups heavy cream
Method
* To prepare the mango layer. place mango nectar in a heat proof bowl and sprinkle gelatin on top. Gently stir until well incorporated. Set mixture sit for 10 minutes.
* Meanwhile, in a blender, puree the mango flesh until smooth. Transfer to a large measuring cup with beaker. Place the gelatin mixture in the microwave and heat for 1 minute on high. Stir until gelatin completely dissolved. Pour gelatin mixture into the mango puree and stir well.
* Prepare 8 (6-ounce) individual serving glasses and place them in a mini muffin pan (or you can also use egg carton) at an angle. Carefully pour the mango mixture