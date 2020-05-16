Westin Dhaka introduces Iftar@ your door



Westin Dhaka introduces [email protected] your door

















The holy month of Ramadan is hereand The Westin Dhaka is providingIftar deliveries so that everyone can enjoy delicious Iftar offerings from the safety and comfort of their homes. Home deliveries are currently being offered in Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara and three types of special Iftar boxes are being offered for deliveries and take-aways - Silver, Gold and Platinum. The Iftar boxes all come with the traditional Iftarfavorites, premium dates, fresh fruit juice, assorted fruit cuts, Haleem, Jalebi and many other delicious specialties such as Chicken Tikka, Dhakai Roast Chicken and assorted kebabs. Each box serves 2 people. Many mouth-watering add-ons such as Beef Tehari, Nehari, Prawn Tempura, Lamb Shank, HilshaFry, Assorted Kebabs, Saffron Jalebis and premium dates are also being offered. The menu is available in The Westin Dhaka's official Facebook page and customers canplace orders by calling +8801730374871 and +8801799987555. Also, customers can enjoy same day deliveries and 15 per cent discount by ordering before 12 pm.