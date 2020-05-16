Let’s share the spirit of Iftar through Uber Eats

To redeem us from our sins and purify our souls the holy month of Ramadan is here. After daylong fasting Muslims break their fast after sunset, which is also known as Iftar. Not only Muslims, here in Bangladesh, Iftar is shared with every people to lift the spirit of Ramadan. From Old Dhaka's traditional iftar platters like Jambo Jilapi, BoroBaperPolayKhay, Shuti Kabab, Ghugni, Halim to delicious platters of different cuisines of different countries are a very common scenario in this month.







