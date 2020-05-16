Treatment of different common diseases







Patients with other diseases are at extreme risk of contracting COVID-19 infection. Several hospitals and clinics are partially or completely locked down due to corona infection. Many doctors and related health workers are refraining from providing medical services due to being infected. On the other hand, most of the private hospitals in the country have stopped providing regular medical services at such a critical time.



As a result, many patients, including children and the elderly, are deprived of proper medical care. The various immunization programs for children are also quite fragile. Our doctors, nurses and other health workers are serving the affected patients along with corona tests due to various limitations. But due to the excessive pressure and fear of the corona, the medical work of the general patients in the concerned medical centers is severely hampered. Many patients are not able to be admitted even after visiting hospitals and clinics one after another.











In this situation, many people are taking medicine only with the help of mobile phone or internet with the advice of doctors or the medicine given by the people in the pharmacy. Therefore, it is very important to take steps to ensure that patients with diseases other than corona receive the medical care they deserve.



Abu Faruk

