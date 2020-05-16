Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 May, 2020, 1:21 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Treatment of different common diseases

Published : Saturday, 16 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Dear Sir

Patients with other diseases are at extreme risk of contracting COVID-19 infection. Several hospitals and clinics are partially or completely locked down due to corona infection. Many doctors and related health workers are refraining from providing medical services due to being infected. On the other hand, most of the private hospitals in the country have stopped providing regular medical services at such a critical time.

As a result, many patients, including children and the elderly, are deprived of proper medical care. The various immunization programs for children are also quite fragile. Our doctors, nurses and other health workers are serving the affected patients along with corona tests due to various limitations. But due to the excessive pressure and fear of the corona, the medical work of the general patients in the concerned medical centers is severely hampered. Many patients are not able to be admitted even after visiting hospitals and clinics one after another.





In this situation, many people are taking medicine only with the help of mobile phone or internet with the advice of doctors or the medicine given by the people in the pharmacy. Therefore, it is very important to take steps to ensure that patients with diseases other than corona receive the medical care they deserve.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Treatment of different common diseases
Moral perspective: Could COVID-19 change our behaviors?
The ‘Remdesivir’ story: Look before you leap
Covid-19 calls for reform in health policy
Method of cultivating shrimp and export in the perspective of Covid-19
Virtual court in BD
Little-known facts about the victory parade
Too early, yet too late!


Latest News
China calls on US to pay its debts to UN
Shahid Afridi buys Mushfiq's bat for Tk 17 lakh
WTO DG steps down a year early as downturn looms
Kohli could be stranded when India resume training, official warns
Four Dhaka returnees test positive in Panchagarh
Payra power plant goes into operation, 660mw added to national grid
Transport worker dies in Rajshahi while protesting for welfare fund
No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed: UP court orders
Madrasa student's body found buried in C'nawabganj, two held
Race to prevent coronavirus 'nightmare' in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Herd immunity against COVID19 or pressing hard to ending humanity?
Virus cases cross 20,000, deaths near 300 in Bangladesh
Safe overseas workers, safer economy
Two infected with coronavirus in Rohingya refugee camp
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
Prof Anisuzzaman laid to rest at father's grave
Rising infection pushes country deeper into crisis
SP Harun transferred to DMP again
Too early, yet too late!
Bangladesh economy is better among LDCs, but faces risk: UN-DESA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft