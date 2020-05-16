

Moral perspective: Could COVID-19 change our behaviors?



Unfortunately, once upon a time he had been truly attacked by a tiger and he shouted so many times for saving himself from the tiger but there was not a single person who responded! The flows of falsehood cover the truth!



So, now you can ask me to know about the exactitudes of this story in real life or during COVID-19! Though it's not fully related, its essence is related to the phenomena during COVID-19 that I mentioned below. We know that COVID-19 has come in our society with the arrangement of a tragedy that it will not be equanimous without killing hundreds of thousands of people! It kills the lives of people because it is made for this task naturally and it is its nature!



Ordinarily, in a time of danger people change their behaviors because every person is equal from being moral and careful to protect themselves doing any bad deed! It is their nature and it should be! (But) After facing danger or tragedy like COVID-19, if they don't change their behaviors and if they remain the bad ones so the almighty has no other way to warn people and profoundly, Almighty becomes angry with them! This is a general speech of religion!



So, come to the main points of today's article! I shall bring some random phenomena which have been occurred in our country a few days ago! The first matter occurred on 29th April 2020 in Kamalpur, Kushtia where a son (Roni) of houseman (Bajlul Huq) burnt the body of a pregnant woman (Julekha-30) for not getting rent of the house. Instantly, the neighbors came to aid the woman by hearing her shouting and they admit Julekha to the district hospital. But the matter of regret that she has tragically passed away!



Let's concern about another tragic phenomenon in this tragic situation. A few days ago, a student at University of Dhaka named 'Salim Ullah' who is from Sociology, was attacked by some neighbors following on mismanagement of an agro land. The danglers clobbered his head and body without any judgment! Before occurring this phenomenon, another student of University of Dhaka was attacked by some danglers. Thus, lots of unexpected issues are occurring in our daily lives as well as in our country during COVID-19. Truth be told, I am not here to report the reported matters again but I can analyze the phenomena from various perspectives.



Rationally, people become careful and moral by understanding their wrong deeds and tasks and even in a time of worst situation people logically become cautious and they become helpful to others. They learn that education from their family, society, and country, and by socializing they become men as men and they become moral.



According to the last estimation, 20,065 people have been infected from Covid-19 and 298 people have been passed away by this fatal disease. During this worst time, people should be moral and more helpful to one other but unfortunately, they are not still moral let alone helpful! They are playing a power game to gain their interest by using 'COVID-19'! A few days ago, I was just going through an event of Narayanganj where the two Awamileague leaders of Madanpur Union of rescue committee started to take a bribe for enrolling the name of the new members in this committee. What does it mean?



For understanding this matter you have not to be scientists or scholars, just use the cells of your brain. In a general way, this is their business and this is their nature. Moreover, they know about the impact of COVID-19 but they don't fear it. It seems that COVID-19 fears them!



The international scholars are seemingly talking about a terrible famine in the time of post-COVID-19, if the Bangladeshi government doesn't take any proper steps to save the right and existence of people it will be a great failure and the status of Bangladesh will go down frequently! As a country, Bangladesh will become a Least Developed Country from Developing Country because the economic circle is always hooked!



The journey of COVID-19 is not ended yet. Our government took many steps to prevent thieves of relief materials and the bad ones! Whereas, the worst situation is going on the government should be more responsible for preventing these occurrences. Our country is not a welfare state but democratically government can take lots of tasks for fighting against COVID-19. The government should ensure the rights of people by ensuring the check and balance of the bureaucrats' and ministers' duties because all duties are not devolved on the Prime Minister.



We are experienced that whatever is happening prime minister is concerned with this. Moreover, all the members of the government are liable to people but people are not. However, People should be also moral at this time and they should be more responsive to others. Moreover, they should extend their helping hands to save the country, to save the world.



The writer is student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka





















