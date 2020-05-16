

The ‘Remdesivir’ story: Look before you leap



The approval decision is scientifically backed by a large multi-center clinical trial funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH, USA), where the drug showed an average four-day reduction in the recovery time for hospitalized SARS-CoV-2 virus-infected patients. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci,at a press briefing, explained that the average recovery time for the patients receiving Remdesivir was 11 days compared to the 15-day recovery period for the patients that didn't receive the drug. This apparently came as a sigh of relief to everyone across the globe, especially for those related to the healthcare system where a four-day reduction in the period of hospitalization may have a tremendous impact both financially and logistically.



First, one may actually ponder whether Remdesivir is exclusively designed for tackling SARS-CoV-2? It takes years of research before a new drug against a particular disease can be made available to the market. Given the severity of the outbreak, the development of a drug from scratch is not an option at present.



Remdesivir is not a new drug. It was initially developed by the pharmaceutical company Gilead as a general anti-viral drug that can impair the replication (the process by which the virus multiply in our body) of certain types of virus and thereby prevent the unnecessary overwhelming of the host (human) immune system. In other words, Remdesivir is like a 'Jack of all trades' that showed therapeutic efficacy against a wide range of viruses when tested on laboratory animals. However, when the drug was previously used in a large clinical study during the Ebola outbreak, it failed to produce a favourable outcome in patients with Ebola virus infection.



Being a broad-spectrum anti-viral drug, Remdesivir can also interfere with the replication of novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). This promoted its use for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the 'compassionate use' category as there are no other known effective drugs available. The NIH conducted a separate Randomized controlled trial (RCT) to assess the efficacy of Remdesivir treatment on the SARS-CoV-2 affected patients, where the patients receiving the drug showed a relatively faster recovery time. However, accordingto Dr. Anthony Fauci's press conference,Remdesivir did not show any significant effect in reducing COVID-19 patient mortality.



Now that we have an approved drug, the next question is whether it will be available to the general population within a reasonable timeframe and how much money would that cost to the individual? Gilead currently holds the patent on Remdesivir, which means that it exclusively holds the right to produce the drug and put a price tag on it. The company so far didn't release any information on the exact sales price of the drug. They have already produced and donated 1.5 million vials of the drug to different hospitals in the USA, and the current notion is that the company will not put an outlandish price tag on the drug.



However, based on the numbers circulating in the media, there is no doubt that it will be well above the affordability of most of the people in our country. But thanks to an existing International trade rule that allows the least developed countries like Bangladesh to bypass the stringent patent laws and produce the drugs locally at an affordable cost, we will also be able to get the drug in our country. In line with that, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) of Bangladesh has already permitted at least eight companies to produce Remdesivir, and three of them (Eskayef, Beximco and Incepta) have already begun the manufacturing of the drug at an unprecedented speed.



While this is good news in the current context, we should be careful before starting a widespread use of the drug. With almost 300,000 people deaths so far, patient mortality is the major threat associated with COVID-19, and treatment with Remdesivir did not show any positive effect in tackling patient mortality in clinical settings. In a separate study published in a top-tier medical journal called 'The Lancet', the same drug (Remdesivir) did not show any statistically meaningful difference in recovery time in patients with Chinese ethnicity. The total number of patients in the latter study was 237 compared to the 1067 patients used in the NIH study. One might argue that the difference in sample size may underlie the possible discrepancy of the therapeutic efficacy of Remdesivir between the two studies.



Moreover, the role of genetic differences between the people of different ethnic backgrounds on the efficacy of the drug cannot be overruled. A drug that works on the Caucasians may not work on the Chinese population. Besides, researchers are not sure what percentage of patients with advanced COVID-19 showed faster recovery in the NIH clinical trial as the results from the study is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal. In a nutshell, there are too many 'ifs and buts' surrounding the potential use of Remdesivir as a 'standard of care' for COVID-19 patients. Nevertheless, the faster recovery time of Remdesivir means that it will significantly help to lessen the burden to the medical system at present and in the event of a second wave of the disease.



Another critical aspect that begs attention revolves around the affordability of the drug to the masses in Bangladesh. From what is circulating in the media, a single dose of the generic low-cost version of Remdesivir will possibly cost around 5500 BDT, and a COVID-19 patient may need between 5 to 12 doses of the drug depending on the severity of the disease. This means that a patient would end up spending between 27,500 to 66,000 BDT for a drug which will only reduce their recovery time by a few days with no effect on mortality. Hence, the relatively high price tag of the medication will be a limiting factor for most of the population in Bangladesh.



Based on the relatively modest efficacy of the drug, one wonders what percentage of our population can actually afford such a price tag? A significant section of the population is struggling to put food on their table because of the pandemic, let alone spending a humongous amount of money for a faster recovery time of only four days.



Therefore, before using Remdesivir on a mass scale, the regulatory bodies of the government, the pharmaceutical companies, doctors and researchers of our country should consider coming together and conduct a collaborative study to know the efficacy of the drug on our population. The study does not have to lengthy and should cost way less if everyone comes under one umbrella to conduct it properly. This will help us to know the efficacy of the drug on the Bangladeshi population, and if it works, Remdesivir can then be prescribed for a broader number of COVID-19 patients. In that scenario, the government should work with the pharmaceutical companies to bring the price of the drug down to a more affordable range for the general population of Bangladesh.



On the contrary, if Remdesivir doesn't work on our population, a collaborative effort,in the beginning,will save us a lot of money at a time when saving every penny is vital to the population. The country could use this money for the next COVID-19 drug or vaccine once they are available.



Remdesivir, by no means, is a magic drug. But it's a good start to the process of finding a cure for COVID-19. In the long run, we will need a drug or vaccine that can help in reducing mortality.The vaccines will help in disease prevention while the drug (antiviral) will help to treatthose affected with the virus. Some promising treatment strategies in the pipeline are already moving forward with the clinical trials in different parts of the world. Hopefully, something good will come out of those trials.This also means that people cannot be complacent at this point and should still maintain the rules laid out by the public health authorities. The regulatory bodies should start planning on how to quickly make the drugs available to the general population at a minimum cost.



Niaz Mahmood is a PhD

Candidate in the Faculty of Medicine,

McGill University, Canada

















