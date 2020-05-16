

Method of cultivating shrimp and export in the perspective of Covid-19



The countries such as USA, EU, Japan and others are the main importer of Bangladesh's shrimp. It is observed that production of shrimp has been increased from 72,809 MT in 1986-87 to 2,34,188 MT in 2015-16. But export has not been increased as production increased. Consequently domestic consumer is benefitted. At present frozen food export is the fourth largest export item of Bangladesh after garments, leather & leather products and Jute Goods. It may be noted here that 80% of the frozen food export contains shrimp. Per hector production of shrimp has been increased as well. Share of shrimp export in total export earning has been reduced from 1.84% in 2010-11 to 0.89% in 2018-19.



Bangladesh has increasingly relied on three major markets for frozen shrimp exports such as EU, USA and Japan. In July 30, 1997 European Commission imposed a ban on imports of shrimp from Bangladesh to the European Union on the ground that export of this commodity did not meet the provision of her HACCP regulation. The ban put the country's shrimp export industry under severe strain. Problems with quality compliance arise at three phases such as Pre-processing phase, at the processing phase and when during the post-processing phase the processed shrimp is packaged for marketing and export.



It is pertinent to note the debate on shrimp and turtle, since exporting shrimp to USA is related with long term interest of Bangladesh. USA Government threatened to ban imports of shrimp from countries which do not use turtle-extrude devices in open water catch of shrimps. This was, ostensibly, to protect sea-turtle population, which was facing extinction and was declared an "endangered species". Bangladesh was one of the countries facing the threat sanctions. Countries that face sanctions considered this threat to be a TBT that was being applied on environmental grounds. However, later on the WTO Appellate body decided against the US.



During 2005-2009, a number of shipments from Bangladesh were rejected by EU due to the presence of Nitro furan, a harmful chemical in the exported shrimp. The export resume but only one condition that a special test be done on the shrimp. EU set a provision that required a separate health certificate for every shrimp consignment from Bangladesh. Required health certificate for every consignment was affecting export negatively.



Shrimp production was affected by White Spot Syndrome (WSS) virus and Specific Pathogen (SP) seed. WSS virus which can destroy entire populations of shrimp farms within a few days. In order to prevent disease WSS free seed and SP free seed was made available in 2014.



The global shrimp market has been expanding. But Bangladesh's export share in it has been decreasing as Bangladesh shrimp fell into the competition with the lower priced hybrid white leg shrimp in respect of price. The Government was reluctant to allow the cultivation of Vannami variety in the country as that species pollutes water. Besides, this variety is less expensive to be raised and grows faster, but carry a greater risk of disease. It is known that intensive farming is carried out to avoid the spread of diseases.



World has produced 60 lakh MT of shrimp in the year 2018-19 known from different sources, while Bangladesh produces 2.55 lakh MT. In that case Bangladesh produces 4.22% of world production. But Bangladesh was able to export only 0.29 lakh MT of Shrimp i.e. 0.48% of world production. The world demand for shrimp during 2018-19 was estimated is 43 lakh MT. 0.67% of the world demand for shrimp has been met by Bangladesh's shrimp. But it has increased to 48 lakh MT in November 2019. Bangladesh has to compete with Thailand, China, India, Indonesia, Equador and Vietnam. They are now diverted to the production of Vinnamei shrimp. Per hector production of this shrimp is twenty times higher than that of other shrimp. Consequently, production cost is low and there by price is low.



So far it is known that Government Licensed 96 plants are in operation in the country, annual production capacity of these plants are 4 lakh MT. But due to the scarcity of raw materials those plants run at about 12.5% of their installed capacity. In the year 2018-19 they have got the 50,000 MTs of shrimp for processing. But that year production was 2.55 lakh MT of shrimp. Lion share of produced shrimp was consumed locally.



Government of Bangladesh recognized shrimp farming as an industry under the Second Five Year Plan (1980-85) and adopted measures necessary for increasing shrimp production. The shrimp industry or aquaculture comprises four sub-sectors such as shrimp hatcheries, farms (ghers), feed mills and shrimp processing plants. Marketing of shrimp from harvesting to export are: shrimp farmers to small depots/Foria, Shrimp Traders (Big depots), Non-productive shrimp traders (company's middle man), Company/Fish processing plant. On the other hand, farmer can sell their shrimps from gher directly to the local markets.



The global coronavirus pandemic has hit the shrimp industry hard due to cancellation of order amounting around Tk. 600 crores in the month of March and Tk. 460 crores in the month of April, 2020. Estimate of these in Dollars comes to about $123 million. Following the massive cancellation of the orders, shrimp processing plant have stopped buying shrimp from the cultivators. Since coronavirus spreads in a cold environment, the plants are closed for the sake of the workers and employees, as they have to work in an icy atmosphere. It is known that March is the start of the season to catch black tiger shrimps and shrimp processing plant try to buy as many as possible. Black tiger used to be high demand on the global market due to good and tasty. But they fell into competition with hybrid species white leg shrimp. Shrimp export from Bangladesh has been decreased for the last ten years. Bangladesh exported shrimp of 48,020 MT, 44278 MT and 29543 MT in 2010-11, 2014-15 and 2018-19 respectively. Compare the 2018-19 with the 2010-11 it is observed that 38.48% and with the 2014-15, 33.28% has been decreased.



Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, there is the possibility of decreasing export further threatening the sustainability of this sector. In July-December period of the 2019-20, shrimps worth of $215 million was exported but, the shrimp export in the same period of 2018-19 was $223 million. This means export reduces by about 4% already. If there is no export demand, fish processing plant will not buy shrimp from the cultivators and thereby they will be compelled to sale shrimp in the local market from the gher at low price resulting to shrimp cultivators would be affected.



Export of shrimp from Bangladesh interrupted due to the substandard product, safety and quality, white spot syndrome virus, hygiene level of the processing plants was not up to the standard and the water used there in was not chlorine free, meet the provision of regulation, SPS, TBT, presence of Nitro furan etc. Bangladesh has been able to solve all these problems. At this stage, the global coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the Bangladesh's export of shrimp. The COVID-19 outbreak has threatened the sustainability of this sector.



Bangladesh uses traditional culture method for about 80% of the total cultivated shrimp. In this connection, effort may be made to take expert opinion regarding the selection of method to be used for cultivating shrimp of this 80% at lower cost along with the reason of non-availability of shrimp by the shrimp processing plant. Besides, if there is the decision to start cultivation of white leg shrimp, the opinion regarding method of cultivation may be taken as well.



The writer is former member, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission















Shrimp culture is an age old practice taking place in brackish, saline and fresh water of the coastal areas of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Chattogram and Coxes Bazar districts of Bangladesh. There are four types of method to cultivate shrimp such as Traditional (extensive) culture, Improve extensive, Semi-intensive farming and Intensive farming according to shrimp cultivation management, production, stocking density etc.The countries such as USA, EU, Japan and others are the main importer of Bangladesh's shrimp. It is observed that production of shrimp has been increased from 72,809 MT in 1986-87 to 2,34,188 MT in 2015-16. But export has not been increased as production increased. Consequently domestic consumer is benefitted. At present frozen food export is the fourth largest export item of Bangladesh after garments, leather & leather products and Jute Goods. It may be noted here that 80% of the frozen food export contains shrimp. Per hector production of shrimp has been increased as well. Share of shrimp export in total export earning has been reduced from 1.84% in 2010-11 to 0.89% in 2018-19.Bangladesh has increasingly relied on three major markets for frozen shrimp exports such as EU, USA and Japan. In July 30, 1997 European Commission imposed a ban on imports of shrimp from Bangladesh to the European Union on the ground that export of this commodity did not meet the provision of her HACCP regulation. The ban put the country's shrimp export industry under severe strain. Problems with quality compliance arise at three phases such as Pre-processing phase, at the processing phase and when during the post-processing phase the processed shrimp is packaged for marketing and export.It is pertinent to note the debate on shrimp and turtle, since exporting shrimp to USA is related with long term interest of Bangladesh. USA Government threatened to ban imports of shrimp from countries which do not use turtle-extrude devices in open water catch of shrimps. This was, ostensibly, to protect sea-turtle population, which was facing extinction and was declared an "endangered species". Bangladesh was one of the countries facing the threat sanctions. Countries that face sanctions considered this threat to be a TBT that was being applied on environmental grounds. However, later on the WTO Appellate body decided against the US.During 2005-2009, a number of shipments from Bangladesh were rejected by EU due to the presence of Nitro furan, a harmful chemical in the exported shrimp. The export resume but only one condition that a special test be done on the shrimp. EU set a provision that required a separate health certificate for every shrimp consignment from Bangladesh. Required health certificate for every consignment was affecting export negatively.Shrimp production was affected by White Spot Syndrome (WSS) virus and Specific Pathogen (SP) seed. WSS virus which can destroy entire populations of shrimp farms within a few days. In order to prevent disease WSS free seed and SP free seed was made available in 2014.The global shrimp market has been expanding. But Bangladesh's export share in it has been decreasing as Bangladesh shrimp fell into the competition with the lower priced hybrid white leg shrimp in respect of price. The Government was reluctant to allow the cultivation of Vannami variety in the country as that species pollutes water. Besides, this variety is less expensive to be raised and grows faster, but carry a greater risk of disease. It is known that intensive farming is carried out to avoid the spread of diseases.World has produced 60 lakh MT of shrimp in the year 2018-19 known from different sources, while Bangladesh produces 2.55 lakh MT. In that case Bangladesh produces 4.22% of world production. But Bangladesh was able to export only 0.29 lakh MT of Shrimp i.e. 0.48% of world production. The world demand for shrimp during 2018-19 was estimated is 43 lakh MT. 0.67% of the world demand for shrimp has been met by Bangladesh's shrimp. But it has increased to 48 lakh MT in November 2019. Bangladesh has to compete with Thailand, China, India, Indonesia, Equador and Vietnam. They are now diverted to the production of Vinnamei shrimp. Per hector production of this shrimp is twenty times higher than that of other shrimp. Consequently, production cost is low and there by price is low.So far it is known that Government Licensed 96 plants are in operation in the country, annual production capacity of these plants are 4 lakh MT. But due to the scarcity of raw materials those plants run at about 12.5% of their installed capacity. In the year 2018-19 they have got the 50,000 MTs of shrimp for processing. But that year production was 2.55 lakh MT of shrimp. Lion share of produced shrimp was consumed locally.Government of Bangladesh recognized shrimp farming as an industry under the Second Five Year Plan (1980-85) and adopted measures necessary for increasing shrimp production. The shrimp industry or aquaculture comprises four sub-sectors such as shrimp hatcheries, farms (ghers), feed mills and shrimp processing plants. Marketing of shrimp from harvesting to export are: shrimp farmers to small depots/Foria, Shrimp Traders (Big depots), Non-productive shrimp traders (company's middle man), Company/Fish processing plant. On the other hand, farmer can sell their shrimps from gher directly to the local markets.The global coronavirus pandemic has hit the shrimp industry hard due to cancellation of order amounting around Tk. 600 crores in the month of March and Tk. 460 crores in the month of April, 2020. Estimate of these in Dollars comes to about $123 million. Following the massive cancellation of the orders, shrimp processing plant have stopped buying shrimp from the cultivators. Since coronavirus spreads in a cold environment, the plants are closed for the sake of the workers and employees, as they have to work in an icy atmosphere. It is known that March is the start of the season to catch black tiger shrimps and shrimp processing plant try to buy as many as possible. Black tiger used to be high demand on the global market due to good and tasty. But they fell into competition with hybrid species white leg shrimp. Shrimp export from Bangladesh has been decreased for the last ten years. Bangladesh exported shrimp of 48,020 MT, 44278 MT and 29543 MT in 2010-11, 2014-15 and 2018-19 respectively. Compare the 2018-19 with the 2010-11 it is observed that 38.48% and with the 2014-15, 33.28% has been decreased.Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, there is the possibility of decreasing export further threatening the sustainability of this sector. In July-December period of the 2019-20, shrimps worth of $215 million was exported but, the shrimp export in the same period of 2018-19 was $223 million. This means export reduces by about 4% already. If there is no export demand, fish processing plant will not buy shrimp from the cultivators and thereby they will be compelled to sale shrimp in the local market from the gher at low price resulting to shrimp cultivators would be affected.Export of shrimp from Bangladesh interrupted due to the substandard product, safety and quality, white spot syndrome virus, hygiene level of the processing plants was not up to the standard and the water used there in was not chlorine free, meet the provision of regulation, SPS, TBT, presence of Nitro furan etc. Bangladesh has been able to solve all these problems. At this stage, the global coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the Bangladesh's export of shrimp. The COVID-19 outbreak has threatened the sustainability of this sector.Bangladesh uses traditional culture method for about 80% of the total cultivated shrimp. In this connection, effort may be made to take expert opinion regarding the selection of method to be used for cultivating shrimp of this 80% at lower cost along with the reason of non-availability of shrimp by the shrimp processing plant. Besides, if there is the decision to start cultivation of white leg shrimp, the opinion regarding method of cultivation may be taken as well.The writer is former member, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission