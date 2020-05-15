BHG offers support for health professionals on C-19 counselling





Borderless.clinic, a world's first-of-its-kind device-agnostic telemedicine engine supported by a multi-lingual video call centre with more than twenty thousand pages of medically audited content and global network of renowned medical experts, will soon support Bengali speaking health professionals to reach out to Bangladeshi workers affected by Covid -19 in Singapore, Malaysia and other countries, says a press statement of the group.

"I would like to thank all the doctors and volunteers in Bangladesh who joined as Borderless Covid-19 Fighters under this philanthropic initiative to support this meaningful total

wellness programme, especially in psychological well-being of a Covid-19 positive person in a foreign environment. Our Bengali speaking volunteers apart from bringing a series of Bengali health education remotely, can also help to arrange family members of the Covid-19 positive to join the co-care telemedicine in the total wellness programme. Dormitories can apply for free installation of the Borderless.clinic platform for telepresence using TVs which will be available in the halls of each dormitory," says Dr Wei Siang Yu, founder and chairman of Borderless Healthcare Group.

The partners of this initiative have also reached out to various news media and portals in Bangladesh to attempt to communicate to all the Bangladeshi workers overseas and their family members in the country. The Bengali public education of this initiative will commence soon with subsequent interactive Borderless Co-care Session.

According to the official website of the Bangladesh High Commission, there are about 150,000 Bangladeshi workers in Singapore remitting hundreds of millions back home annually. An estimated 10 million Bangladeshi work overseas to pump in more than US$15 billion into the Bangladesh's economy where migrant workers' remittance is the second largest source of foreign income after the country's gigantic textile industry.

Borderless Healthcare Group aims to work with its Borderless Covid -19 Fighters and the community in Bangladesh to build the 'heartware' for all the Bangladeshi migrant workers as they continue to sacrifice to build the hardware and infrastructure for the rest the world.









This total wellness programme for migrant workers is set to transform the way they connect to the health professionals and their family members as part of their welfare benefits

For media enquiries, email Lani at [email protected] [email protected]

About Borderless Healthcare Group

Borderless Healthcare Group Inc (BHG) is a global business transformation leader in health, wellness, aged care, food, hospitality and real estate industries managing more than US$250M worth of intellectual assets and innovations via its eco-system of subsidiaries from connected health, connected care, connected ageing, connected home to connected farm. BHG is positioned to transform traditional healthcare with disruptive innovations in Asia and beyond. The combination of the group's innovation footprint across the world and the establishment of the first-of-its-kind Borderless Innovation Hub in the heart of Shanghai, China and beyond allow BHG to create a new model of consumer and home-centric healthcare model to herald an unprecedented era of sustainable big data, personalised and predictive healthcare. Borderless Healthcare Group (BHG), a Singapore-based global business transformation leader in health, wellness, aged care, food, hospitality and real estate industries, Thursday launched a total wellness programme for underprivileged Bangladeshi workers who are affected by Covid -19 pandemic in Singapore and beyond.Borderless.clinic, a world's first-of-its-kind device-agnostic telemedicine engine supported by a multi-lingual video call centre with more than twenty thousand pages of medically audited content and global network of renowned medical experts, will soon support Bengali speaking health professionals to reach out to Bangladeshi workers affected by Covid -19 in Singapore, Malaysia and other countries, says a press statement of the group."I would like to thank all the doctors and volunteers in Bangladesh who joined as Borderless Covid-19 Fighters under this philanthropic initiative to support this meaningful totalwellness programme, especially in psychological well-being of a Covid-19 positive person in a foreign environment. Our Bengali speaking volunteers apart from bringing a series of Bengali health education remotely, can also help to arrange family members of the Covid-19 positive to join the co-care telemedicine in the total wellness programme. Dormitories can apply for free installation of the Borderless.clinic platform for telepresence using TVs which will be available in the halls of each dormitory," says Dr Wei Siang Yu, founder and chairman of Borderless Healthcare Group.The partners of this initiative have also reached out to various news media and portals in Bangladesh to attempt to communicate to all the Bangladeshi workers overseas and their family members in the country. The Bengali public education of this initiative will commence soon with subsequent interactive Borderless Co-care Session.According to the official website of the Bangladesh High Commission, there are about 150,000 Bangladeshi workers in Singapore remitting hundreds of millions back home annually. An estimated 10 million Bangladeshi work overseas to pump in more than US$15 billion into the Bangladesh's economy where migrant workers' remittance is the second largest source of foreign income after the country's gigantic textile industry.Borderless Healthcare Group aims to work with its Borderless Covid -19 Fighters and the community in Bangladesh to build the 'heartware' for all the Bangladeshi migrant workers as they continue to sacrifice to build the hardware and infrastructure for the rest the world.This total wellness programme for migrant workers is set to transform the way they connect to the health professionals and their family members as part of their welfare benefitsFor media enquiries, email Lani at [email protected] About Borderless Healthcare GroupBorderless Healthcare Group Inc (BHG) is a global business transformation leader in health, wellness, aged care, food, hospitality and real estate industries managing more than US$250M worth of intellectual assets and innovations via its eco-system of subsidiaries from connected health, connected care, connected ageing, connected home to connected farm. BHG is positioned to transform traditional healthcare with disruptive innovations in Asia and beyond. The combination of the group's innovation footprint across the world and the establishment of the first-of-its-kind Borderless Innovation Hub in the heart of Shanghai, China and beyond allow BHG to create a new model of consumer and home-centric healthcare model to herald an unprecedented era of sustainable big data, personalised and predictive healthcare.