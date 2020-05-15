Video
H&M provides 8 ventilators, 1,500 PPE to BD

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Swedish fashion brand H&M has given Bangladesh eight ventilators and 1,500 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to fight Covid-19.
Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Charlotta Schlyter and H&M Representative Bashirun Nabi Khan handed over the equipment to the Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen on Thursday, a Foreign Ministry release said.
"This Swedish company (H&M) set an example (not cancelling orders from Bangladesh) and other companies should follow the model," Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen said.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Health and Family Welfare Secretary M Asadul Islam were present at the event
European giant clothing brand H&M has set an example by sustaining its all orders from Bangladesh while the country's top foreign currency earner ready-made garments (RMG) sector witnessed huge order cancellation from other international brands in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr Momen said since outbreak of the COVID-19, the H&M promised Bangladesh that they would not cancel a single standing order while the Swedish government also assured Dhaka that they would sustain the supply chain with Bangladesh even amid global lockdown due to outbreak of the coronavirus.
Referring to telephone conversation between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Swedish counterpart, Dr Momen said the two countries want to continue working together to overcome the challenges of coronavirus.
Swedish Ambassador Charlotta Schlyter said Sweden remains beside Bangladesh always and the Swedish companies are also following the same path.
She reiterated to work together with Bangladesh to overcome the challenges of the pandemic which has left half of humanity under some form of lockdown and pushed the global economy towards its worst downturn, the release said.


