Friday, 15 May, 2020, 9:57 AM
Rise in C-19 cases won’t cause great harm to BD: Health Minister

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Experts have sounded alarm over the soaring Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh following the loosening of lockdown, but Health Minister Zahid Malik does not fear a great damage.
He says the government had to allow some businesses and industries to reopen in a limited scale to save livelihoods.
"This has led to a rise in infections. Maybe the number of coronavirus patients will increase more. But this rise won't cause that much harm to the country," he said on Thursday, according to a statement from the ministry.
He was speaking at an orientation programme for 5,000 newly appointed nurses at the Nursing and Midwifery Department in Dhaka on Thursday, the ministry said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the recruitment of 15,000 nurses, midwives and health technologists, it added.
Bangladesh entered the lockdown on Mar 26, around three weeks after the first Covid-19 patient was detected in the country.
It has eased the lockdown rules ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr even when the daily
    rate of confirmed coronavirus cases is rising rapidly.
On Wednesday, Bangladesh confirmed a record 1,162 new cases and 19 more deaths. The daily rate of coronavirus cases jumped by over 1,000 on Thursday as well with 14 more deaths.
Several European countries that have been hit hard by the virus started to relax lockdowns when the number of infections there dropped.
Experts see risks in easing the lockdown in Bangladesh now as there is no sign of a drop in daily rate of new cases yet.
Malik said the government is able to detect more coronavirus patients now after raising the number of tests.
"The more patients are detected, the lesser the risk of infection will be," he said.
He said the government has enough kits and targets 15,000 tests daily.
    -Bdnews24.com


