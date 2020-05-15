Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 May, 2020, 9:57 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Prof Anisuzzaman no more

President, PM mourn death

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Prof Anisuzzaman no more

Prof Anisuzzaman no more

The country's two highest awards Ekushey Padak and Swadhinata Padak recipient National Professor Anisuzzaman has breathed his last at around 4:45pm on Thursday at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka, where he was undergoing treatment since last Saturday.
On April 27, the Dhaka University Professor Emeritus was admitted to the capital's Universal Medical College Hospital after he fell ill seriously. He was shifted to the CMH on Saturday, as his condition was not improving.
His son Ananda Zaman said that the 83-year-old Professor Emeritus has breathed his last at around 4:45pm. Apart from heart problems, he has been suffering from kidney and lung complications
    and respiratory problems.
President Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, deputy opposition leader and Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, Road Transport and Bridges Minister and AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and other cabinet members of the present government and renowned personalities from different corners have expressed deep sock at the death of the scholar.
In his condolence message the President said Dr Anisuzzaman was a bright star of Bangla literature and culture and he had played an excellent role in improving the quality of education in Bangladesh.
The President prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to his bereaved family members.
Prime Minister in her message of condolence recalled with profound respect the outstanding contributions of Prof Anisuzzaman in the field of education and all democratic movements including the 1952 language movement, the 1969 mass upsurge and the 1971 liberation war.
"The country and nation have lost a valiant freedom fighter and a luminary in the education sector in his death," she said.
Sheikh Hasina said the nation will remember his invaluable contributions to the field of education and different democratic movements including great liberation war forever.
"His death is an irreparable loss to the nation," she said.
The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
However, his family hasn't yet finalized decision about his burial and other funeral programmes.
Prof Anisuzzaman, one of the most prolific essayists and scholars of the country, was previously hospitalised for one week at the beginning of April.
The academic taught at Dhaka and Chittagong universities, was a post-doctoral fellow at University of Chicago, and a Commonwealth Academic Staff Fellow at University of London.
He was also associated with research projects at United Nations University. He was a visiting fellow at University of Paris, North Carolina State University, University of Calcutta, and a visiting professor at Vishwa-Bharati of India.
He was awarded Ekushey Padak and Swadhinata Padak, the highest awards given by the government, for his contribution to education.
Apart from these, the Indian government had also awarded him Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, for his distinguished service in the fields of Bangla literature and education.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BHG offers support for health professionals on C-19 counselling
H&M provides 8 ventilators, 1,500 PPE to BD
Global economy to shrink by 3.2pc: UN report
Coronavirus may never go away: WHO
Rise in C-19 cases won’t cause great harm to BD: Health Minister
Two Covid-19 positive cases detected at Rohingya camps
Prof Anisuzzaman no more
General holidays to prolong till May 30


Latest News
WTO chief quits suddenly
Coronavirus whistleblower warns of 'darkest winter'
Oxford coronavirus vaccine found protective in small monkey study
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
Two infected with coronavirus in Rohingya refugee camp
Bangladesh economy is better among LDCs, but faces risk: UN-DESA
Professor Anisuzzaman contracted coronavirus infection
College girl killed in lightning strike in Manikganj
Two die in Netrakona road accident
Women stabbed to death in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jinaza-e-Karobar mechanics of funeral procession of militants
Death toll stands at 283, cases 18,863 in country
Holidays extended again till May 30, restrictions imposed
Highways blocked as RMG workers stage demo in Gazipur
A lesson of corona
Corona, president Trump & Chinese connection
Govt likely to cancel Saturday's weekly holiday
National Professor Anisuzzaman passes away
PM launches cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families
WHO: This virus may never go away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft