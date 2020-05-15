

Prof Anisuzzaman no more

On April 27, the Dhaka University Professor Emeritus was admitted to the capital's Universal Medical College Hospital after he fell ill seriously. He was shifted to the CMH on Saturday, as his condition was not improving.

His son Ananda Zaman said that the 83-year-old Professor Emeritus has breathed his last at around 4:45pm. Apart from heart problems, he has been suffering from kidney and lung complications

and respiratory problems.

President Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, deputy opposition leader and Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, Road Transport and Bridges Minister and AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and other cabinet members of the present government and renowned personalities from different corners have expressed deep sock at the death of the scholar.

In his condolence message the President said Dr Anisuzzaman was a bright star of Bangla literature and culture and he had played an excellent role in improving the quality of education in Bangladesh.

The President prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to his bereaved family members.

Prime Minister in her message of condolence recalled with profound respect the outstanding contributions of Prof Anisuzzaman in the field of education and all democratic movements including the 1952 language movement, the 1969 mass upsurge and the 1971 liberation war.

"The country and nation have lost a valiant freedom fighter and a luminary in the education sector in his death," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the nation will remember his invaluable contributions to the field of education and different democratic movements including great liberation war forever.

"His death is an irreparable loss to the nation," she said.

The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

However, his family hasn't yet finalized decision about his burial and other funeral programmes.

Prof Anisuzzaman, one of the most prolific essayists and scholars of the country, was previously hospitalised for one week at the beginning of April.

The academic taught at Dhaka and Chittagong universities, was a post-doctoral fellow at University of Chicago, and a Commonwealth Academic Staff Fellow at University of London.

He was also associated with research projects at United Nations University. He was a visiting fellow at University of Paris, North Carolina State University, University of Calcutta, and a visiting professor at Vishwa-Bharati of India.

He was awarded Ekushey Padak and Swadhinata Padak, the highest awards given by the government, for his contribution to education.

Apart from these, the Indian government had also awarded him Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, for his distinguished service in the fields of Bangla literature and education.





















