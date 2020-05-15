General holidays to prolong till May 30





According to the government's gazette notification, the government on some conditions has decided to further extend the general holidays to contain the COVID-19 infections.

The holy Shab-E-Qadr holiday on May 21, weekly holidays on May 22, 23, 29

and 30 along with Eid-ul Fitr holidays on May 24, 25 and 26 will be included in general holidays, said the notification.

It said emergency services like electricity, water, fire service, cleaning services, telephone and internet services will be excluded from the purview of the holidays.

Even the agriculture commodities, fertilizer, pesticides, fuel, mass media, food industrial commodities, medical accessories, emergency and essential commodity transportation, kitchen market, food, medicine shops and hospitals have been kept out of the purview of the holiday.

If there is any emergency, the offices can be kept open and the drug industries, the productive and export oriented industries also can be kept open.

Movement of all modes of transport like truck, lorries, cargo vessel engaged in commodity transport will remain open on the water and land routes in the country.

The gazette notification, however, said no educational institutions will be kept open during the holidays but the Bangladesh Bank will give instructions to keep the banks open to provide limited banking services during the holidays.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the government has so far extended holidays for seventh time since March 26.

Earlier on March 23, the government initially declared a 10-day general holiday from March 26 to April 4 to protect people against the highly-contagious virus.

Later, it was extended till April 11 and further to April 14. Then again, it was prolonged to April 25 in the fourth phase, to May 5 in the fifth phase and finally from May 7 to May 16 in the sixth phase.

In the fifth phase, the government allowed factories to resume operations with a limited number of workers after ensuring their health, safety, accommodation, and transportation facilities.

A large number of apparel factories reopened during that period.

All ministries, divisions and their subordinate offices were involved in providing emergency services on a limited scale during the fifth phase as well.

In the sixth phase, the government allowed shops to reopen on a small scale on the occasion of the upcoming Eid.

However, it limited travelling from one district to another or one upazila to another. Human movement from 8pm to 6am was also restricted unless it was absolutely necessary.















