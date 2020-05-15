Ctg now third hotspot of Covid-19





The total numbers of Corona patients has reached to nearly 600 till Thursday.

On May 4, the number of Covid patients was 89. Since May 4, the number of the patients has started to increase alarmingly. On May 13, some 95 patients have been identified in Chattogram.

During the last one week, the number of the patients has been increasing.

When contacted Dr Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, told the Daily Observer that the Health guidelines including social distancing had not been maintained by the people properly that had geared up the community transmission in Chattogram.

Fazle Rabbi stressed on the need for maintaining social distance at any cost in order to avert an alarming situation in the city.

The Civil Surgeon also mentioned that the reason for more identification of the patients was the increase in testing of samples in three Corona testing laboratories in Chattogram.

He claimed that more than 400 samples are being tested daily in the three labs.

He said that the testing capacity of the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) situated at Fouzderhat is more than 200 samples and the Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University

(CVASU) is testing nearly 90 kits daily.

Moreover, the third laboratory set up in the Chattogram Medical College (CMC) is now testing more than 100 kits daily. The CMC Lab started functioning on May 9 last with one PCR machine.

Talking to this correspondent, Dr Shamim Hasan, Principal of Chattogram Medical College, said that another PCR machine had been installed in CMC Lab which is now functioning.

Dr Shamim claimed they would be able to test nearly 200 samples daily.

Meanwhile, presently a total of 150 beds have been prepared in two hospitals for isolation of Covid-19 suspected persons in Chattogram. Of them 100 beds in General Hospital and 50 beds in BITID in Fouzderhat. Besides, 30 observation cells for Covid-19 have been opened at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Besides, another private hospital, Chattogram Field Hospital, went into operation in Sitakunda with the assistance of Navana group with the capacity of 50 beds.

Moreover, 10 ICU beds with ventilators and 80 isolation beds have been prepared at Holy Crescent Hospital at Kulshi area.

The Mayor of Chattogram AJM Nasiruddin who is the Convenor of the hospital which is set up in an earlier abandoned private clinic, Holy Crescent Hospital at Khulsi area sent a letter to the Ministry of Health to take over the hospital under Chattogram Medical College Hospital as a Corona Unit.

In a recent meeting, they have decided to hand over the hospital to the Health Directorate. So, they wrote to the Ministry for approval.

When contacted, Brig Gen SM Humayun Kabir, Director CMCH, said, "I have not yet reached any decision in this regard." Following the alarming increase of Corona patients in Chattogram, more hospitals are needed to provide medical facilities to the patients.

The first Covid-19 case had been identified in Chattogram on April 3. The Civil Surgeon said that a total of 88 patients had returned home after complete recovery till Thursday. Besides, 27 patients had so far died in Chattogram, he said.

















CHATTOGRAM, May 14: The port city of Chattogram has now turned into the third hotspot of Covid-19 pandemic in the country after Narayanganj and Dhaka.The total numbers of Corona patients has reached to nearly 600 till Thursday.On May 4, the number of Covid patients was 89. Since May 4, the number of the patients has started to increase alarmingly. On May 13, some 95 patients have been identified in Chattogram.During the last one week, the number of the patients has been increasing.When contacted Dr Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, told the Daily Observer that the Health guidelines including social distancing had not been maintained by the people properly that had geared up the community transmission in Chattogram.Fazle Rabbi stressed on the need for maintaining social distance at any cost in order to avert an alarming situation in the city.The Civil Surgeon also mentioned that the reason for more identification of the patients was the increase in testing of samples in three Corona testing laboratories in Chattogram.He claimed that more than 400 samples are being tested daily in the three labs.He said that the testing capacity of the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) situated at Fouzderhat is more than 200 samples and the Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University(CVASU) is testing nearly 90 kits daily.Moreover, the third laboratory set up in the Chattogram Medical College (CMC) is now testing more than 100 kits daily. The CMC Lab started functioning on May 9 last with one PCR machine.Talking to this correspondent, Dr Shamim Hasan, Principal of Chattogram Medical College, said that another PCR machine had been installed in CMC Lab which is now functioning.Dr Shamim claimed they would be able to test nearly 200 samples daily.Meanwhile, presently a total of 150 beds have been prepared in two hospitals for isolation of Covid-19 suspected persons in Chattogram. Of them 100 beds in General Hospital and 50 beds in BITID in Fouzderhat. Besides, 30 observation cells for Covid-19 have been opened at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Besides, another private hospital, Chattogram Field Hospital, went into operation in Sitakunda with the assistance of Navana group with the capacity of 50 beds.Moreover, 10 ICU beds with ventilators and 80 isolation beds have been prepared at Holy Crescent Hospital at Kulshi area.The Mayor of Chattogram AJM Nasiruddin who is the Convenor of the hospital which is set up in an earlier abandoned private clinic, Holy Crescent Hospital at Khulsi area sent a letter to the Ministry of Health to take over the hospital under Chattogram Medical College Hospital as a Corona Unit.In a recent meeting, they have decided to hand over the hospital to the Health Directorate. So, they wrote to the Ministry for approval.When contacted, Brig Gen SM Humayun Kabir, Director CMCH, said, "I have not yet reached any decision in this regard." Following the alarming increase of Corona patients in Chattogram, more hospitals are needed to provide medical facilities to the patients.The first Covid-19 case had been identified in Chattogram on April 3. The Civil Surgeon said that a total of 88 patients had returned home after complete recovery till Thursday. Besides, 27 patients had so far died in Chattogram, he said.