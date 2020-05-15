Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 May, 2020, 9:56 AM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

China rejects US claim of attempted vaccine theft as ‘smearing’

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

BEIJING, May 14: Alleged Chinese hackers were attempting to steal research on developing a vaccine against the coronavirus.
The claims have added fuel to tensions between the global superpowers, who have traded barbs over the origin of the pandemic that has killed 300,000 people.
US authorities said Wednesday that Chinese hackers were trying to obtain coronavirus data on treatments and vaccines, warning the effort involved Chinese government-affiliated groups and others.
The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said China's efforts posed a "significant threat" to the US response to COVID-19.
"China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to such smearing," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing.
"Judging from past records, the US has carried out the largest cybertheft operations worldwide," Zhao said.




He stressed that Beijing has significant achievements of its own in the fight against the pandemic.
China is "also leading the world in COVID-19 vaccine research and treatment", and therefore has more reason to worry about cyber espionage itself, Zhao said.
He added that the country has cracked down on cyber-hacking, and that any cyber attack hindering the global fight against the pandemic should be condemned by people around the world.
Responding to US President Donald Trump's reference to COVID-19 as the "Plague from China", Zhao said the US should stop blaming and discrediting others, and focus on their own prevention and control work. The virus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China rejects US claim of attempted vaccine theft as ‘smearing’
US may face 'needless suffering, death': Top doctor Fauci warns
Bangldesh Jubo Shakti forms a human chain
Asian Journalist Society staged a demonstration in front of National Press Club
Power supply resumed at Ulan, Basabo, Khilgaon, Malibagh, Rampura and WAPDA areas
Trump: ‘No rush’ for relief bill despite dire jobless numbers
Samajtantrik Chhatra Front forms a human chain
BD export earning was half the remittance inflow in April amid pandemic


Latest News
WTO chief quits suddenly
Coronavirus whistleblower warns of 'darkest winter'
Oxford coronavirus vaccine found protective in small monkey study
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
Two infected with coronavirus in Rohingya refugee camp
Bangladesh economy is better among LDCs, but faces risk: UN-DESA
Professor Anisuzzaman contracted coronavirus infection
College girl killed in lightning strike in Manikganj
Two die in Netrakona road accident
Women stabbed to death in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jinaza-e-Karobar mechanics of funeral procession of militants
Death toll stands at 283, cases 18,863 in country
Holidays extended again till May 30, restrictions imposed
Highways blocked as RMG workers stage demo in Gazipur
A lesson of corona
Corona, president Trump & Chinese connection
Govt likely to cancel Saturday's weekly holiday
National Professor Anisuzzaman passes away
PM launches cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families
WHO: This virus may never go away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft