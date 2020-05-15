China rejects US claim of attempted vaccine theft as ‘smearing’





The claims have added fuel to tensions between the global superpowers, who have traded barbs over the origin of the pandemic that has killed 300,000 people.

US authorities said Wednesday that Chinese hackers were trying to obtain coronavirus data on treatments and vaccines, warning the effort involved Chinese government-affiliated groups and others.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said China's efforts posed a "significant threat" to the US response to COVID-19.

"China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to such smearing," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing.

"Judging from past records, the US has carried out the largest cybertheft operations worldwide," Zhao said.









He stressed that Beijing has significant achievements of its own in the fight against the pandemic.

China is "also leading the world in COVID-19 vaccine research and treatment", and therefore has more reason to worry about cyber espionage itself, Zhao said.

He added that the country has cracked down on cyber-hacking, and that any cyber attack hindering the global fight against the pandemic should be condemned by people around the world.

