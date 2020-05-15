Video
Friday, 15 May, 2020
News in brief

Israel to swear in govt

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

JERUSALEM, May 14: After more than 500 days of political deadlock, three inconclusive elections in a year and finally an unprecedented power-sharing deal between rivals, Israel was poised to swear in a new government on Thursday.




Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former military chief Benny Gantz agreed to a three-year coalition government last month, with cabinet posts split between their respective allies.
Through the three weeks since the pact was signed, leaders from various parties have haggled for key positions.
In a letter sent to President Reuven Rivlin late Wednesday, Netanyahu, a right-winger in power since 2009, announced the government's composition had been finalised.
Under the deal, Netanyahu will serve as prime minister for the coming 18 months, a victory for a leader due to stand trial from May 24 on corruption charges, which he denies.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

