Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 May, 2020, 9:55 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Italy to regularise migrants

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

ROME, May 14: The Italian government on Wednesday decided to temporarily regularise illegal migrants working in the agricultural sector or as domestic helpers, to control the black market and allow them health coverage in face of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have reached an important result... in the fight against crime and in putting an end to the black market in jobs," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told a news conference.
The migrant workers will be guaranteed "an adequate level of health care" in the face of "this exceptional health crisis", Conte said.
Every summer, thousands of African workers, as well as Bulgarians and Romanians, come to Italy to harvest fruit and vegetables. They are often poorly paid for long hours and housed in unsanitary camps. Many are exploited by mafia groups.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel to swear in govt
Taliban claim deadly attack
Italy to regularise migrants
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
World leaders ‘unlikely’ to meet at UN in September: Guterres
Millions more Americans file for jobless benefits as coronavirus layoffs widen
Why is Russia’s coronavirus death rate so low?
India to provide free food grains to millions of migrant workers


Latest News
WTO chief quits suddenly
Coronavirus whistleblower warns of 'darkest winter'
Oxford coronavirus vaccine found protective in small monkey study
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
Two infected with coronavirus in Rohingya refugee camp
Bangladesh economy is better among LDCs, but faces risk: UN-DESA
Professor Anisuzzaman contracted coronavirus infection
College girl killed in lightning strike in Manikganj
Two die in Netrakona road accident
Women stabbed to death in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jinaza-e-Karobar mechanics of funeral procession of militants
Death toll stands at 283, cases 18,863 in country
Holidays extended again till May 30, restrictions imposed
Highways blocked as RMG workers stage demo in Gazipur
A lesson of corona
Corona, president Trump & Chinese connection
Govt likely to cancel Saturday's weekly holiday
National Professor Anisuzzaman passes away
PM launches cash aid disbursement to 50 lakh families
WHO: This virus may never go away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft