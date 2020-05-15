Video
Friday, 15 May, 2020, 9:55 AM
Why is Russia’s coronavirus death rate so low?

Published : Friday, 15 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

MOSCOW, May 14: Russia has the world's second-highest number of coronavirus cases but has registered 10 times fewer deaths than Britain, France, Italy and Spain. So many are wondering: why is the country's mortality rate so low?
Critics have accused Russian authorities of under-counting the number of deaths to downplay the scale of the crisis, finding it hard to believe that the country's under-funded healthcare system is managing better than those in the United States and western Europe.
Authorities have denied falsifying the numbers, saying they are only counting deaths that are caused directly by the coronavirus and that since the pandemic came later to Russia, it was able to learn lessons from the experiences of western Europe.
Experts say demographic factors are also at play, including that Russia has far fewer elderly people, who are especially vulnerable to the virus.
Here are some of the reasons why Russia had registered fewer deaths than countries with similar infection rates.
Hidden deaths?
Russia as of Thursday had 252,245 confirmed coronavirus infections and 2,305 deaths. That put it behind only the United States in the number of infections, but 18th in the world in total deaths and 58th in deaths per million inhabitants.
Some questioned the data after figures released this week showed an increase in April deaths in Moscow beyond the number recorded as virus-related.
The figures showed Moscow registering 11,846 deaths last month, an increase of 1,841 over April last year, but only 639 from the coronavirus.
City health authorities on Wednesday denied any manipulation, saying in a statement that "comparing mortality rates on a monthly basis is inappropriate and not clear evidence of any trend".  
Indeed Moscow saw similar increases in mortality in January 2019, March 2018 and January 2017.    -AFP


